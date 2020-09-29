In a curious turn of events, HMD Global on Monday withdrew its Android 11 update timeline for Nokia smartphones shortly after making the announcement on Twitter. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the official Nokia Mobile account announced that more than a dozen devices are eligible to get the update, starting Q4, 2020.

Some of the devices on the list shipped with Android 9, so the company is seemingly adhering to its three-year update promise. That said, it isn’t immediately clear as to why the company deleted the tweet, so it will be interesting to see if all these devices will eventually receive the update. While the original tweet is now lo longer available, a screenshot of the post was saved for posterity by Neowin, suggesting that the company will update even entry-level devices like the Nokia 1 Plus and the Nokia 1.3.

As can be seen in the screenshot above, the first set of devices to get Android 11 will be the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia 8.1, the Nokia 2.2 and the Nokia 5.3, all of which are apparently on track to get the update before the end of this year. The next set of devices, which are slated to get the update in Q1, 2021, include the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 3.4.

The final set of smartphones to get the update include the Nokia 3.2, the Nokia 7.2, the Nokia 6.2, the Nokia 1 Plus and the Nokia 9 PureView. According to the post, they should get the update in Q2 next year. That said, it isn’t immediately clear as to why the HMD deleted the tweet, so it will be interesting to see if the company will stick to the list and to the timeline going forward.