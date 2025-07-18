Grow a Garden Zen Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Grow a Garden’s new weekly update is coming, and after a dusty trip to the Primal era, things are now flourishing in the spirit of Japanese spring. Yes, the new Zen Event update brings everything peaceful from Japanese culture, and even throws in some mythical creatures for good measure. So, without further ado, here’s the Grow a Garden Zen Event update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown timer so you can jump in right on time.

The Grow a Garden Zen Event Update is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. Although the game’s update is never delayed, there is always a chance of that happening due to Roblox’s server restrictions and other issues. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game.

Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Zen Event Update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : July 19 at 10:00 AM ET

: July 19 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : July 19 at 11:00 AM BRT

: July 19 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : July 19 at 4:00 PM CET

: July 19 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : July 19 at 5:00 PM MSK

: July 19 at 5:00 PM MSK India : July 19 at 7:30 PM IST

: July 19 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : July 19 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: July 19 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : July 19 at 9:30 PM CST

: July 19 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : July 19 at 10:30 PM JST

: July 19 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : July 19 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: July 19 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: July 20 at 1:30 AM NZDT

An event countdown timer will be available in the game right under the premium Shop button. But don’t worry, you won’t have to open the game every time to know when the update is live. Here is a dedicated countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Zen Event Update to keep you hyped and up-to-date with the upcoming update’s release:

Grow a Garden Zen Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Zen Event Update is live now!

New limited-time event and mutation

Zen Seeds and Eggs

Limited time Zen Shop

Evil Jandel admin event

New Grow a Garden weather events are the primary focus, especially the Zen event, for the next update. As per the leaks, we will get a new mutation on fruits that you get from this weather event. It will be similar to the Blood Moon event. Moreover, the mutated plant will help players complete the new Zen event and earn new limited-time currency.

Alongside the weather and mutation, we will also get new Zen pets. In a recent TikTok video, Jandel teased that a new Kitsune pet will be there in the Grow a Garden Zen Event update. According to Jandel’s own words, the nine-tailed fox will give a special mutation to other players’ fruits while duplicating one for the owner. That is quite wholesome, isn’t it?

And just like in other updates, new seeds and seed packs according to the theme will be there. The new seeds, packs, eggs, and cosmetics will be available at the Zen Shop.

As teased in the Zen Event poster by the official account, we will get a big Zen Tree behind the monk. This will be tied to a quest where you grow the tree for new rewards from the event. But before the update drops, Jandel promised that a chaotic admin event will happen.

So, if you don’t want to miss out on the evil Jandel admin abuse before the Grow a Garden Zen Event update, join the game an hour before the update release date and time hits the clock.