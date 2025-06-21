Grow a Garden Summer Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Grow a Garden has been shattering player count records on Roblox and in the overall world of video games as well. Behind that huge success is the frequent updates the creators push every week. With summer breathing down our necks, the team is ready to unleash the biggest update for the game yet. If you eagerly await the hottest event of the season, check out the Grow a Garden Summer Update release date and time for your region, along with a countdown timer in this guide.

The Grow a Garden Summer Update is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. Although the game’s update is never delayed, there is always a chance of that happening due to Roblox’s server restrictions and other hiccups. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game.

Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Summer Update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : June 21 at 10:00 AM ET

: June 21 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : June 21 at 11:00 AM BRT

: June 21 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : June 21 at 4:00 PM CET

: June 21 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : June 21 at 5:00 PM MSK

: June 21 at 5:00 PM MSK India : June 21 at 7:30 PM IST

: June 21 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : June 21 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: June 21 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : June 21 at 9:30 PM CST

: June 21 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : June 21 at 10:30 PM JST

: June 21 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : June 21 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: June 21 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: June 22 at 1:30 AM NZDT

An event countdown timer will be available in the game right under the premium Shop button. But don’t worry, you won’t have to open the game every time to know when the update is live. Here is a dedicated countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Summer Update to keep you hyped and up-to-date with the upcoming update’s release:

Grow a Garden Summer Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Summer Update is live now!

New summer seed shop overhaul

Summer Event Hub and new gears

Summer pet eggs and seed pack

New weather and admin events

Fresh bunch of mutations (with higher values)

Summer-themed cosmetics

As we mentioned above, the Summer Update will be one of the biggest in the game. The developers teased that there will be new seeds and pets in the Grow a Garden Discord. Which means you can expect some summer plants like Avocado or Banana in Sam’s Seed Shop. Don’t worry, there will be more than that. Along with a Seed Shop’s summer overhaul, we might also get a summer special seed pack.

Also Read: All Seed and Gear Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden

As for the summer pets, developers have already teased a video. In the video, we can see a Peacock, Crab, Toucan, and plenty of other Summer animals. This also confirms that we will get multiple new eggs in the game. So, expect a lot of changes in our Grow a Garden pets tier list after the update drops.

Furthermore, like in every Grow a Garden update, we will get a brand-new event at the centre of the lobby. Several content creators have already confirmed it will be called the ‘Summer Harvest’ event. While we don’t have much information, we can expect it to be around a community event where all players on the server must contribute for guaranteed rewards.

Along with the new content, it is a given that Jandel and DJ Jhailatte will make their cameo before the update begins, and we will see multiple new Grow a Garden weather events. In a recent TikTok video, Jandel teased that a new alien invasion admin event will be there before the Summer Update is live.

So, if you don’t want to miss out on the new Grow a Garden mutations, join the game an hour before the update release date and time hits the clock.