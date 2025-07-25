Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Grow a Garden’s next weekly update is creeping in, and it looks like peace is about to rot from the roots. After last week’s calm and colorful Zen Event, darkness is ready to take over. The Corrupted Event is coming, and with it, twisted plants, cursed fruits, and mutations that could change your entire garden’s vibe. But that’s not all. Grow a Garden brings Travis Kelce, the popular footballer, who is taking over the admin event. Here’s everything you need to know about the Grow a Garden Corrupted Event update, including the release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown to the chaos.

The Grow a Garden Corrupted Event update releases on July 26, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. It will be an extension to the Zen Event, but with a major admin event coming before it, there is always a chance of that happening due to Roblox’s server restrictions and other issues. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game.

Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : July 26 at 10:00 AM ET

: July 26 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : July 26 at 11:00 AM BRT

: July 26 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : July 26 at 4:00 PM CET

: July 26 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : July 26 at 5:00 PM MSK

: July 26 at 5:00 PM MSK India : July 26 at 7:30 PM IST

: July 26 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : July 26 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: July 26 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : July 26 at 9:30 PM CST

: July 26 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : July 26 at 10:30 PM JST

: July 26 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : July 26 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: July 26 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: July 20 at 1:30 AM NZDT

You’ll find the event countdown timer in-game, right below the Premium Shop button. But no need to keep opening the game just to check when the update drops. We’ve got you covered with a dedicated countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Corrupted Event update to keep you hyped and ready when it goes live:

Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Corrupted Event Update is live now!

Corrupted Tree and Channeller

Corrupted pets and seeds

Yin and Yang-inspired event

Travis Kelce Takeover

New mutations and event gears

Before we dive into the update, there’s already buzz about a big guest appearance being planned by Jandel and the team for the admin event. You definitely don’t want to miss the admin event before the main update goes live. Especially given that Travis Kelce is coming to takeover Grow a Garden events, more fun is on the plate. During the weather event, expect brand-new mutations and some exciting mini-games too.

Now, coming to the Corrupted Event update, we’re getting a full Yin and Yang theme with the existing peaceful Tranquil mutation and the dark new Corrupt one. A new hub will appear featuring the Corrupted Tree. It’s your call: grow the Zen Tree for peace or choose the path of evil. Growing both will help keep balance, and that’s the key to unlocking fresh rewards from Kitsune’s chest.

So, are you ready for the Grow a Garden Corrupted Event update? Let us know in the comments.