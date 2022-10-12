Google Introduces Chromebooks for Cloud Gaming; Partners with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo

Google is taking a new step in its cloud gaming venture after deciding to shut down its cloud gaming platform Google Stadia. The search giant has now collaborated with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo to introduce new Chromebooks meant for cloudy gaming as the world’s first. Google has also partnered with Microsoft, Nvidia, and Amazon for access to their cloud gaming platforms. Have a look at the details.

New Cloud Gaming Chromebooks Introduced

The collaboration has resulted in the launch of the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook. All these Chromebooks have been tested by GameBench and are touted to deliver smooth and fast performance.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: Specs and Features

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 350 nits brightness, and a 100% color gamut. It is powered by the Intel 12th Generation Core i5-1240P processor, along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There’s 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

There’s support for an RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, DTS force-canceling speakers, a 1080p front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, and up to 9 hours of battery life. Additionally, the laptop supports 2 USB 3.2 Type C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is priced at $649 (~ Rs 53,300).

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: Specs and Features

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display. There’s support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The Chromebook is powered by the Intel Generation Core i5 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics 630. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

The laptop also comes with an RGB anti-ghosting keyboard and supports Wi-Fi 6. There’s support for HARMAN-certified dual stereo speakers. The Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is priced at $699 (~ Rs 57,400).

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook: Specs and Features

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook gets a 16-inch WQXGA display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs up to an Intel 12th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

The laptop comes with up to 12 hours of battery life, an RGB anti-ghosting keyboard, quad speakers with Wave audio tuning, and Wi-Fi 6E. It is priced at $399 (~ Rs 32,800).

Cloud Games, Offers, and More

The new cloud gaming Chromebooks are compatible with the RTX 3080 tier for access to titles like Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis 3 Remastered, and more. There will be support for features like ray tracing. The Chromebooks will also come installed with the GeForce NOW app. There’s access to Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) too for games like Forza Horizon 5, Grounded, and Microsoft Flight Simulator via the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Plus, these Chromebooks will come with a three-month trial to Amazon Luna+ and NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s RTX3080 tier.

Additionally, Google has joined hands with accessory makers like Acer, Corsair, HyperX, Lenovo, and SteelSeries for their accessories to support the new Chromebooks. The new cloud gaming Chromebooks will be available to buy this month in the US, Canada, and more.

So, what are your thoughts on the new Chromebooks for cloud gaming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.