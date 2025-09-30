Ghost of Yotei Day One Release Patch Notes Revealed

Ghost of Yotei has received tremendous appraise before launch, far surpassing Tsushima’s initial response. It was never a doubt that Yotei would end 2025 with a bang, but it is still great to see it comparing well in the midst of a star-studded gaming year.

Although Ghost of Yotei’s performance has been fairly seamless without hiccups, there were some minor performance and gameplay issues and bugs. Now, Sucker Punch has already come forward with Ghost of Yotei’s day one patch, which fixes a plethora of issues. Here are Ghost of Yotei’s day one patch notes as the game prepares for its global launch.

Ghost of Yotei Version 1.006 Patch Notes

Ghost of Yotei’s day one patch, as reported by IGN, fixes a ton of performance issues and bugs. The game also received loot and economy balance changes. Some of the issues we mentioned in our Ghost of Yotei review were fixed in this patch, so players are only going to have a smoother ride from now on. For those who love to read through each detail, here are the Ghost of Yotei day one patch notes:

Performance and Stability

Multiple improvements to environmental rendering performance.

Fixed issues affecting Ray Tracing Mode lighting consistency and performance.

Changes to improve performance and stability while in photomode.

Various improvements to performance in missions with high character counts.

Resolved uncommon crashes when playing or idling for long periods of time.

Fixed rare crashes related to loading certain saves.

Gameplay

Audio fixes to allow impact sound effects to correctly match surface types.

Fixes several bugs in mini games like bamboo chop and Zeni Hajiki.

Fixed an occasional long delay when starting buddy grapple pull.

Fixed pumpkins appearing transparent during the kunai training mission.

Fixed interrogation camera transitions to avoid popping between angles.

General camera improvements for world navigation and when using tools in combat.

Improvements in camera behavior while engaged in combat, especially in optional camera modes.

Fixes various bugs and exploits during duels.

Various balance adjustments to weapons and charms, especially related to late-game content.

Various balance adjustments and bug fixes related to Lethal difficulty.

Fixed bugs related to picking and throwing dropped weapons.

Balance adjustments and bug fixes to stealth kills with weapons other than the katana.

Fixed bugs with mission dialogue being cut short due to player or NPC actions.

Fixed several bugs in missions that players could perceive as blocking progress.

Various mission area improvements to help with mission flow and easier navigation.

Limit puzzle clues in some difficulty levels.

Prevent the horse from interrupting certain mission objectives or cutscenes.

Removed the ability to decapitate bounty capture targets.

Fixes a bug causing Standoff to select faraway enemies.

Various adjustments and balance changes to wolf abilities, such as when fighting enemy leaders.

Prevent systemic enemies from appearing when the player is following foxes.

Added the ability for the player to open photomode (via R1) during certain stages when camping.

Various economy and loot balance changes to common metals.

Improved enemy responses to player actions in combat scenarios.

Reduced the occurrence of tutorials when camping.

Improved behavior of Saito’s men hunting for Atsu in the open world.

Animation

Improved intro and exit transitions for some cinematics to present a better and more emotional experience.

Fixed multiple instances of armor blocking camera shots during cutscenes.

Fixes to prevent geometry fading or popping at incorrect times in cutscenes.

Fixes for cutscene animation artifacts.

Fixes multiple instances of weapons appearing incorrectly during cutscenes.

Fixes characters improperly appearing in some cutscenes.

Improvements to character expressions and emotions during some cutscenes.

Updated various NPC animations and voice lines to make characters behave more naturally.

Updated the intro and exit animations for katana attacks so they feel more natural.

Updating foot matching across animations to better match characters’ feet to the ground.

Added new into and exit animations to improve transitions smoothness in foot matching and posture.

Improved animations for the coal-throwing game used in weapon training.

Fixed a bug that allowed dogs and other animals to play incorrect hunt animations.

Fixed various NPC animations that would play incorrectly during missions.

Improved the animation for the Brute enemy grabbing Atsu and throwing her down on the ground.

Improving various weapon draw and stow animations to reduce clipping.

Environment

Improved onsen environmental assets, layout, set dressing, and world interaction to provide more unique experiences for each onsen.

Improving the appearance and performance of some flower types.

Improved the look of erosion and details in mountain ranges seen across the world.

Improved various textures in caves to bring up the level of detail and eliminate seams and some artifacting.

Updated lower levels of detail on various tree assets around the world to prevent visual popping when the player is navigating around locations.

Updated deep snow blending to better conceal characters and also improve the look of snow on other assets.

Improvements and optimization across many assets throughout the game to improve performance.

Improved textures and assets within various caves and dens across the game for general quality polish.

Tweaked assets across the entire game to fix issues with objects floating above the ground.

UI/UX

Fixed photomode flashes and bright glow when rapidly changing the time of day.

General improvements to the photomode menu UI and navigation.

Fixed bugs in mini games related to alternative controller schemes.

Fixed various bugs in spyglass.

Fixed conflicting UI elements in various menus and the map.

Fixed text overflowing in Large Text mode in various languages.

Fixed text overlap with the Key Items list and objective cards with multiple rewards.

Adjusted the position of certain UI elements, such as the Charm Level icon.

Fixed or improved icons for multiple cosmetics and skills.

Updated skill videos and allow colored glints for clearer instruction.

Fixed UI elements to avoid overlapping in various cases, like duels.

Fixed a bug with items on the traveler’s map appearing incorrectly.

Updated the UI marker shaders, animation, and size to improve legibility.

Fixed a bug where the loadout trainer inappropriately.

Modified bloom in the spyglass to improve visibility in bright scenes.

Reduced the number of pop-ups at the start of the game for a smoother experience for players with bonus content.

Improved various UI elements at vendors.

Fixed bugs related to loading and popping in menus.

Updated trophy and activity art.

Improved the appearance of some elements on the map.

Fixed the naming of some inventory items.

Added options to photomode.

