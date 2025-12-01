Genshin Impact Luna III (6.2) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact Luna III is going to be a big update, even though it won’t be adding a new map to Nod-Krai. The new update will bring two new characters to the game and buff many of the old Mondstadt characters. Many other notable figures are also expected to make an appearance during this update, like Alice and Nicole. So, check our Genshin Impact Luna III release date and time guide to learn when the update goes live.

When Is Genshin Impact Luna III (6.2) Coming Out?

Genshin Impact Luna III will be released on December 2, 2025, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and December 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the world. Here is a quick overview of the Genshin Impact Luna III release timings in different time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on December 3, 2025

: 8:30 AM IST on December 3, 2025 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on December 3, 2025

: 12:00 PM JST on December 3, 2025 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on December 2, 2025

: 8:00 PM PST on December 2, 2025 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on December 3, 2025

: 11:00 AM CST on December 3, 2025 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on December 2, 2025

: 11:00 PM EDT on December 2, 2025 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on December 3, 2025

: 5:00 AM CET on December 3, 2025 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on December 3, 2025

: 1:00 PM AEST on December 3, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on December 3, 2025

The new update will add one new 5-star character — Durin, and one 4-star character — Jahoda. Durin is arguably one of the best characters in the game. He is the highest pull priority in Luna III banners. Jahoda, on the other hand, is a decent healer who can be an asset to many teams.

However, if you still wish to obtain Durin, you will need a substantial amount of Primogems. Make sure to use Genshin Impact codes to obtain free Stellar Jades before the Luna III version ends. If you want to learn about maintenance start and end times, please refer to the next section.

Genshin Impact Luna III Maintenance End Time

Genshin Impact servers will be undergoing a maintenance break for the update. The Luna III (6.2) maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on December 2, 2025, and at 06:00 AM CST on December 3, 2025, for the rest of the world. The maintenance is expected to last approximately 5 hours, after which the Genshin Impact Luna III banners will be released.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 03:30 AM 08:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 07:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 03:00 PM on November 4 08:00 PM on November 4 Beijing, China (CST) 06:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 06:00 PM on November 4 11:00 PM on November 4 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM 05:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 08:00 AM 01:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 03:00 PM

You won’t be able to log into your accounts during the maintenance period, so make sure to finish your farming before the maintenance starts. All logged-in players will be forcefully kicked out when the maintenance begins. As compensation for the maintenance, all Genshin Impact players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the update begins will be given 300 Primogems.

This compensation can be claimed from the in-game mail box after the update has been released. However, the mail will expire after 30 days, so claim it before that.

Genshin Impact Luna III Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact Luna III update:

Pre-install size on PC : 16 GB

: 16 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: Approx. 2 GB

Genshin Impact Luna III will focus on Durin and also introduce Alice in the story. We also have rumors about Il Dottore’s appearance, which can be quite exciting if true. Are you excited for the Genshin Impact Luna III’s release date? Let us know in the comments.