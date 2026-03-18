Fortnite Teaser Reveals Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina Brainrot Skins

Fortnite’s collection of skins and collaborations is unparalleled in gaming, with Epic collaborating with any and all franchises and bringing unique characters to the Battle Royale island for players to embody. While this has led to iconic crossovers like the recent Fortnite Rick and Morty skins, Epic has surprised everyone by revealing the first look at brainrot skins for Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina, sending the community into a frenzy.

The Fortnite Tung Tung Tung Sahur skin was previously hinted at through leaks by several sources. Now, it looks like this AI-brainrot character, along with Ballerina Cappuccina, is about to become a reality within the world of Fortnite.

Epic Games Reveals First Official Look at Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina Skins in Fortnite

The first look at these new brainrot skins came from a brand new live action trailer for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, which features a Spawn Island Manager explaining his duties on the Island players find themselves on before jumping on the Battle Bus. In a blink and you’ll miss it moment, you can spot both Tung Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina in one of the buildings, confirming their arrival in the upcoming season.

BRAINROT SKINS pic.twitter.com/ROl0bdfjSj — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) March 18, 2026

The skins seem to be a one-to-one translation of these AI characters that many are familiar with, as Tung Tung Tung Sahur is featured as a large humanoid log of wood, while Ballerina Cappuccina can be seen sporting her ballerina outfit with a coffee cup for a head. As of now, we don’t know whether these skins will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop with the launch of Chapter 7 Season 2 or later down the line.

While I do think that the addition of these brainrot skins in Fortnite will undoubtedly be funny to see, I just hope it does not set a precedent for Epic to add more skins that are based on AI down the line. Even though the Fortnite skins are being handcrafted by the talented artists over at Epic, the source of these characters still lies in AI content, which hurts artists all over the world. Only time will tell how the release of these new skins will impact Fortnite in the future.

Are you excited about the new brainrot skins coming to Chapter 7 Season 2? Or do you think Epic should avoid adding skins based on AI content? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!