Home > News > Fortnite Is Opening Its Doors to Unity Games After Epic Deal

Fortnite Is Opening Its Doors to Unity Games After Epic Deal

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
The Unity and Epic Games logos
Image Credit: Unity, Epic Games
In Short
  • Epic Games and Unity are working together to bring Unity games to Fortnite.
  • The landmark partnership will allow Unity-based games to sit alongside the vast library of experiences already present in Fortnite.
  • The move will come to fruition at some point next year.

If you thought Fortnite already had too many experiences under its umbrella, you might want to brace for this one. Epic and Unity have inked a landmark deal that will allow developers to publish Unity-based games directly into Fortnite. Once the mechanisms are in place, games created using the Unity engine will sit alongside the suite of experiences already present in the battle royale-turned-metaverse extravaganza.

In addition to this, Unity’s cross-platform commerce platform will receive Unreal Engine support, giving developers more options for managing their digital catalogs and payment providers across PC, mobile, and web. 

Epic Teams Up With Unreal Engine Rival to Bring More Games to Fortnite

Matt Bromberg and Tim Sweeney
Image Credit: Unity, Epic Games

While it’s obvious Epic’s signature product is Fortnite, the company is also responsible for the toolkit that a majority of games are built using: Unreal Engine. And when it comes to third-party game engines, Unreal’s sole rival is Unity, which continues to be favored by small-sized studios and solo indie developers.

By way of this deal, Epic is bridging the gap and ensuring that new creations end up filtering into Fortnite. When combined with the central battle royale offering, the racing and Minecraft-inspired add-ons, and the thousands of Islands that are created using UEFN, Fortnite’s metamorphosis into a thriving metaverse becomes closer to fruition.

Epic CEO, Tim Sweeney, said as much while commenting on the move: “Just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that’s interoperable and fair. Working alongside Unity, we’re helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences, and find success.”

For developers, the deal offers a new avenue to earn attention for their games as well as an additional source of revenue. As for when Unity games are officially coming to Fortnite, the specifics will be revealed next year.

So, what do you make of this deal between Epic and Unity? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Fortnite Kill Bill Crossover Confirmed in Zero Hour Live Event Leaked Lines
Ishan Adhikary Nov 19, 2025
How to Get Tyler, The Creator Skin in Fortnite
Rishabh Sabarwal Nov 15, 2025
How to Get Freediver Skin in Fortnite for Free
Ishan Adhikary Nov 19, 2025
#Tags
#Fortnite#featured
Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...