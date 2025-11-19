Fortnite Is Opening Its Doors to Unity Games After Epic Deal

If you thought Fortnite already had too many experiences under its umbrella, you might want to brace for this one. Epic and Unity have inked a landmark deal that will allow developers to publish Unity-based games directly into Fortnite. Once the mechanisms are in place, games created using the Unity engine will sit alongside the suite of experiences already present in the battle royale-turned-metaverse extravaganza.

In addition to this, Unity’s cross-platform commerce platform will receive Unreal Engine support, giving developers more options for managing their digital catalogs and payment providers across PC, mobile, and web.

Epic Teams Up With Unreal Engine Rival to Bring More Games to Fortnite

Image Credit: Unity, Epic Games

While it’s obvious Epic’s signature product is Fortnite, the company is also responsible for the toolkit that a majority of games are built using: Unreal Engine. And when it comes to third-party game engines, Unreal’s sole rival is Unity, which continues to be favored by small-sized studios and solo indie developers.

By way of this deal, Epic is bridging the gap and ensuring that new creations end up filtering into Fortnite. When combined with the central battle royale offering, the racing and Minecraft-inspired add-ons, and the thousands of Islands that are created using UEFN, Fortnite’s metamorphosis into a thriving metaverse becomes closer to fruition.

Epic CEO, Tim Sweeney, said as much while commenting on the move: “Just like the early days of the web, we believe that companies need to work together in order to build the open metaverse in a way that’s interoperable and fair. Working alongside Unity, we’re helping developers build fun games, reach bigger audiences, and find success.”

For developers, the deal offers a new avenue to earn attention for their games as well as an additional source of revenue. As for when Unity games are officially coming to Fortnite, the specifics will be revealed next year.

So, what do you make of this deal between Epic and Unity? Let us know in the comments.