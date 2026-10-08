Fortnite Vaults God Mode Llama Early After Unlimited Use Bug Goes Viral

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 added plenty of items to the loot pool, and one of the rarest and most overpowered ones is the God Mode Llama, which has now been vaulted permanently. In a hotfix deployed on October 8, 2026, Epic Games vaulted the Fortnite God Mode Llama just days before the end of the ongoing Override season.

Fortnite God Mode Llama Removed From Override Season Loot Pool

The news was shared by the official Fortnite X account, where Epic wrote, “We’ve vaulted the God Mode Llama a couple of days ahead of schedule after discovering an issue allowing unlimited uses. That wraps up its run this season. Thanks for all the Llama-fueled fun!”, signalling that the item has been removed from the loot pool permanently.

According to Epic, several Fortnite players were able to use the God Mode Llama duplication glitch to use it indefinitely, despite its one-time-only usage in a Battle Royale match. To put things in perspective, the God Mode Llama allows players to be invincible for a few seconds, and this duplication bug allowed players to use it repeatedly in a Fortnite match, thus making them invulnerable.

Image Credit: X / Relishh

Alongside that, players also got speed boosts; they were able to smash through structures and knock back enemies multiple times with infinite stamina. While God Mode Llama was a part of the Fortnite loot pool, players barely got to use it given its extremely low drop rate in Llama Supply Drops.

This has led to some resentment from fans, who question why the drop rate for the item was so low to begin with, if it was intended to be used by players. SpectralGameBoy had this to say about it: “Sad… I never once saw it in-game, besides when Hush used it during boss fights. Hopefully, we see it again sometime in the future.”

While some fans are unhappy about it being vaulted, others are just now realizing that the God Mode Llama item even existed. While it’s easy to find in Blitz mode, the item is a rare occurrence in Battle Royale and Zero Build in Fortnite, which is where most players are usually found. That said, we don’t know if the God Mode Llama item is going to return in future seasons, but if it does, hopefully the devs address the low drop rates.