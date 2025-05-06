Fortnite Quietly Vaulted Two Movement Mechanics Introduced in C6S1

Epic Games is known to announce everything related to Fortnite, whether it is a new update or a simple skin. However, in a surprising move, Epic Games has quietly vaulted two of the new Fortnite movement mechanics introduced in Chapter 6 Season 1 of Fortnite. The features, which included Wall Kick and Roll Landing, were removed from all Epic-made shooter modes, such as Battle Royale and Zero Build, without prior notice.

Although it was a part of the new update for Fortnite, there was no official confirmation earlier. The official Fortnite Status account has now confirmed the removal, stating, “We’ve disabled the Wall Kick and Roll Landing movement features introduced in C6S1 in all Epic-made shooter modes, such as Battle Royale and Zero Build.”

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Star Wars Event Schedule

Players Frustrated over Fortnite’s Silent Removal of Movement Mechanics

This change came as part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 update. However, there was no mention of the removal of Wall Kick and Roll Landing. The sudden change has left players frustrated, especially since the current map was designed with these movement mechanics in mind. One player commented, “So we’re stuck with a map designed with this movement in mind. Without the movement. Awesome.”

Another said, “Because f*** movement! Get your a*s around the map by cars and launchpads…and the occasional shockwave if you can find ‘em.” While a detailed explanation for the removal is missing, the lack of communication and abrupt nature of the change have sparked criticism from the community. Fortnite C6S1 introduced us to these new advanced movement upgrades, which fit the current map.

What are your thoughts now that Fortnite has vaulted the Wall Kick and Roll Landing movement mechanics? Let us know in the comments.