Fortnite December 11 Update 39.10 Patch Notes: New Reload Weapons, Winter OG Island, and More

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 arrived earlier this month, and after 10 days, the season’s first major update 39.10 is here, and it brings plenty of new content to the game. As the Battle Bus came online a week ago, the rest of the modes are slowly coming back online, and a new OG season and LEGO Fortnite updates are the headliners of this patch.

If you’re looking for everything that’s been added to Fortnite with the latest update, here are the full patch notes.

Fortnite Downtime Details Today

Fortnite 39.10 update is now live, and players can jump back in as servers are online!

LEGO Ninjago Season Collab

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

A new LEGO Fortnite Odyssey update has arrived with a LEGO Ninjago collab and a brand new journey players can embark on. You can get elemental mastery during your gameplay and XP to progress through the LEGO Pass, which includes Ninjago skins.

Furthermore, some skins are also being released in the Item Shop as the full bundle costs 2,800 V-Bucks. Read our LEGO Fortnite patch notes for the full info right here.

OG Season 7 Arrives with Winter Map

Image Credit: Epic Games

A new Fortnite OG Season 7 has arrived, and it brings a winter wonderland to the game. Snowy season is here, and iconic POIs like Polar Peak, Happy Hamlet, and Frosty Flights are back in the game with the OG island. The season brings a brand new Battle Pass stacked with three remixed skins and more items.

Read our coverage on the full Fortnite OG Season 7 patch notes for the complete rundown on everything new right here.

Plenty of Collabs Hit the Shop

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

The new Fortnite patch adds files for several cosmetic items that are brand-new collabs in the game. These collabs include a Kim Kardashian collab, which brings her glamorous outfits and Skims styles, Playboi Carti collab skins, CourageJD Icon collab, and finally, the DeLorean vehicle in the Item Shop.

You can get these skins starting December 12, in the Item Shop, as well as a chance to get them for free via cash cups in the compete tab in-game.

New Social UI

Image Credit: X / FireMonkey

Fortnite has added a new Social UI in the game that revamps party chat, voice chat, and adds a friends menu that players can access by opening the social tab. The change is not just restricted to the main Fortnite Battle Royale experience but Save The World as well.

Blitz x Playboi Carti

Image Credit: X / FireMonkey

Fortnite is not just adding Playboi Carti skins in the game with the artist’s collab; they’re also introducing some special mythic weapons in Blitz mode when the collab drops. Here are all three weapons that will be added to Fortnite Blitz once the collab arrives:

Blitz Boss Carti’s Thunder Shotgun : Deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. It features a limited magazine size and siphons health with each hit.

: Deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. It features a limited magazine size and siphons health with each hit. Blitz Boss Carti’s Nemesis AR : Offers a moderate rate of fire and is easy to control. It is effective in a variety of combat scenarios and siphons health with each hit.

: Offers a moderate rate of fire and is easy to control. It is effective in a variety of combat scenarios and siphons health with each hit. Blitz Boss Carti’s Revolver: A fast, precise sidearm with a good punch but small capacity. Like the others, it siphons health with each hit.

Reload Gets Morphite Weapons

Image Credit: Epic Games

Finally, Fortnite Reload welcomes new Morphite Weapons in the game, which function similarly to the Evochrome Weapons from Chapter 2 Season 8. The more damage you deal with the weapon and use it, the more it evolves in rarity throughout the match and deals more damage with improved stats.

Here are all the Morphite weapons available in Fortnite Reload:

Morphite Tac Shotgun

Morphite SMG

Morphite Pump Shotgun

Morphite Hand Cannon

Morphite AR

Morphite Heavy AR

Innoloop Labs has been renamed to Lethal Labs POI.

Queen’s Cradle now hovers above Lethal Labs’ Zero Point Shard.

Tactical Assault Rifle and Sovereign Shotgun are unvaulted.

Ranked and Zero Build playlists are now merged into a single Battle Royale playlist.

Winterfest cabin will return on December 18 with new cosmetics and the Yule Trooper Boss on the map.

What do you think of the latest Fortnite update? Let us know in the comments below!