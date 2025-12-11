Fortnite OG Season 7 Patch Notes: Map Changes, Battle Pass, Live Events, and More

Fortnite OG Season 7 begins December 11 and brings back the high points of the original Chapter 1 winter era, when the game first leaned fully into holiday events with major gameplay changes, daily challenges, and heaps of free cosmetics. The season marked a turning point with a new snow biome created by a crashing iceberg, the debut of airplanes, the arrival of one of the most notorious weapons ever added, and a live event that still sits in Fortnite history. Check out the full Fortnite OG Season 7 patch notes here that pull these moments together again so players can revisit the chaos in a sharper, faster form.

Fortnite OG Season 7 Downtime Details

The downtime for Fortnite OG Season 7 starts on December 11, 1:00 AM PST, and ends on 2:30 AM PST. This update comes with the LEGO Fortnite update and Chapter 7 expansion. You can jump back in the game after maintenance and download the update. Make sure to install all shaders to have a seamless gameplay experience.

Fortnite OG Season 7 Full Patch Notes

Fortnite OG Season 7 Map Changes

With the Fortnite OG Season 7, the southwest edge of the island changes in a big way when a huge iceberg slams into it and covers the area in snow. As a result, Greasy Grove and Flush Factory are crushed. However, the impact adds three new landmarks in Polar Peak, Frosty Flights, and Happy Hamlet. Later in the season, the northwest corner will gain The Block. This is what originally turned player creations into a regular part of the map.

Fortnite OG Season 7 Weapons

The Season 7 update is where the game removes several weapons from the loot pool and adds nothing. However, you will see the game-breaking weapons like the Infinity Blade and a couple of other items slowly being added as the weeks progress.

That said, check out the full list of Fortnite OG Season 7 weapons and loot pool:

Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Thermal Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Infantry Rifle

Minigun

Tactical Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

Compact SMG

Suppressed SMG

Pistol

Suppressed Pistol

Dual Pistols

Hand Cannon

Scoped Revolver

Heavy Sniper

Infinity Blade

Suppressed Sniper

Hunting Rifle

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Bottle Rockets

Cluster Clingers

Dynamite

Season 7 also added ziplines and airplanes for the first time in Fortnite Chapter 1. While the game has now evolved, if you are playing OG Season 7, avoid the Fortnite airplane X-4 Stormwing, as falling can take you down instantly.

Fortnite OG Season 7 Live Events

One of the main reasons why Fortnite Season 7 is famous is the mid-season Ice Storm event. The lead-up to the final earthquake and the whole map being covered in snow is still an iconic moment. You can expect the weeklong storms to return with OG Season 7. Fortnite also officially revealed that Winter Wonderland is coming to OG Season 7.

There’s snow place like home 💙



Your winter wonderland awaits you TOMORROW in OG Season 7. pic.twitter.com/q1HMx9SvHY — Fortnite (@Fortnite) December 10, 2025

Fortnite OG Pass Season 7

The Season 7 OG pass includes fresh takes on three skins from the original Season 7 battle pass. Sgt Winter, Lynx, and Onesie all return, though Onesie draws the most attention since the teaser shows a pattern built from one of Fortnite’s emoticons. This hints that the new Onesie may let you apply any emoticon you own.

The pass does not feature a new Ice King even though he is the season’s central figure, which makes him a strong candidate for an item shop update.

The OG pass carries style options for each skin along with matching back blings, pickaxes, wraps, and emotes. It costs 1,000 V Bucks and is included with Fortnite Crew. With the Fortnite OG Season 7 update patch notes, we can also see the new OG umbrella.

What do you think of the upcoming Fortnite OG Season? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below!