Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 December 4 Hotfix Patch Notes: Battle Bus Enabled, Reload and Blitz Return, and More

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is in full swing, and the first hotfix update has finally arrived. The season kicked off with a brand new island with 13 new POIs and a Storm Surfing mechanic with a Battle Bus out of commission.

Furthermore, the new weapons and becoming a boss feature have been quite popular among players, which has made Battle Royale lobbies sweatier than ever before. However, right as the new season enters its first week and players banded together to bring the Battle bus back online, the first update of the season has arrived as players get ready to thank the Bus Driver once again and drop into Blitz and Reload, two modes coming back online. Here are the full patch notes for the December 4 Fortnite hotfix.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 December 4 Full Patch Notes

The Fortnite December 4 hotfix arrives without a downtime in Chapter 7 Season 1, but a downloadable patch of roughly 2.5 GB is now available to update your game, so get started before you jump into the game.

Blitz Smashes In with New Map and Loot

Image Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Blitz has finally been activated, and it brings the new Chapter 7 Season 1 weapons to the game. Weapons like Iron Pump Shotgun, Grenade, Arc Lightning Gun, Grenade, and Twin Hammer Shotguns have replaced the entire loot pool. Furthermore, Self Revive and Wingsuit are also added to the pool to accommodate the fast-paced gameplay of Blitz.

New Starfall island is full of three new POIs called Holloway House, Ritzy Redux, and Boutique Bay, and players can find new Kickstart Quests to complete to unlock a special style for Cat Holloway in the new Battle Pass.

New Reload Map with Mastery Rewards

Image Credit: Epic Games

Reload also gets a massive update, where the loot pool has received a major revamp alongside the gameplay. Players get a new Reload map with three new POIs, namely Sus Studios, Sweaty Shores, and Divey Dam, that players can explore, and use the newly added Wingsuit to roam around. Furthermore, quality of life updates include more expressive hit markers, a gold bar overhaul, ammo status indicators, and the inclusion of the Simple Build feature.

The Rank Reset has also been initiated, and players can complete Mastery Quests to unlock a free wrap, emote, and finally the Battle Pass exclusive style for Carter Wu.

In the next Reload update, players will get an option to Storm Surf onto the island. The update will also bring a new class of weapons called Morphite Weapons. These will work similarly to the Chrome weapons from Chapter 2 Season 8 that will evolve over the match as you rack up XP.

The weapons that will receive a Morphite update will be Morphite Tac Shotgun, Morphite SMG, Morphite Pump Shotgun, Morphite Hand Cannon, Morphite AR, and Morphite Heavy AR.

Battle Royale December 4 Hotfix

Image Credit: Epic Games

Battle Bus is back online in Battle Royale, and now players can freely land on the island at a spot of their liking. Furthermore, the hotfix has also made changes to boss abilities that players can gain after defeating a boss and claiming their medallion. Here are the full adjustments:

AI Boss Skill Level increased by 50%: 1200 -> 1800

AI Henchmen Fans’ Skill Level increased by 50%: 800 -> 1200

Outgoing damage reduction (nerf multiplier to damage received from AI boss) increased by 20%: 0.25x -> 0.30x

Boss Skydive Speed Multiplier increased by 50%: 1x -> 1.5x



These are all the major changes that have arrived with today’s Fortnite hotfix. What do you think of the new changes? Let us know in the comments below!