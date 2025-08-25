Fortnite August 26 Update Early Patch Notes: Gorillaz Festival Season, One Punch Man, and More

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 transformed the island into a bug-infested warzone as players were forced into a war against swarms of insects, with new POIs and weapons at their disposal. The season’s Power Rangers collab and Halo-themed Battle Pass skins were quite exciting add-ons; however, some have expressed their frustrations with the lack of scoped weapons.

In the past week, Epic made some major changes to the loot pool, eventually vaulting Queen Bug Medallions and several items like the Shockwave Launcher to keep gameplay balanced. Now, the v37.10 update, the season’s first major patch, is set to improve the experience even further. Want to know what’s in store? Read on the early patch notes to have a peek at what’s coming.

Fortnite’s v37.10 update is set to drop on August 26, 2025, and will include new content to Chapter 6 Season 4, with server downtime beginning at 4 AM EDT (9 AM BST).

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes beforehand, around 3:30 AM EDT. According to usual Fortnite updates, the downtime should take 3-5 hours, with servers anticipated to be back online by 7-9 AM EDT.

One Punch Man Collab Arrives

The widely anticipated Fortnite x One Punch Man collab will launch on August 27, bringing renowned anime characters to the Battle Royale. Saitama, Genos, and Tatsumaki are the confirmed skins, each with their own cosmetics.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Saitama has two styles, a back bling, a pickaxe, two emotes, a glider, a wrap, and drumsticks. Genos has a glow version, back bling, pickaxe, and a built-in emote. Tatsumaki comes with a skin, back bling, pickaxe, emote, and microphone item. Skins are likely to cost 1,500 V-Bucks per, with a discount for bundles. This collab will release with a shop update at 8 PM EDT.

Gorillaz Headline Fortnite Festival Season 10

Fortnite Festival Season 10 launches on August 26, featuring an electric Gorillaz collab, with playable skins of the virtual band’s prominent members — Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals.

Russel and Murdoc are unlocked through the Music Pass (1,400 V-Bucks), with Russel available immediately and Murdoc as the final reward. The Item Shop will bring Noodle and 2D skins, as well as themed cosmetics like the DARE emote and Clint Eastwood Jam Track. The season features a Gorillaz-themed Main Stage, new Jam Tracks like “On Melancholy Hill,” and gameplay enhancements.

Squid Game’s Frontman Makes An Entrance

The Fortnite x Squid Game collab, unveiled at Gamescom 2025, introduces the highly anticipated Front Man skin, which depicts the evil overlord of the Netflix series. This skin, which features the Front Man’s distinctive black mask and coat, is rumored to include a Dalgona-themed pickaxe, Loot Piggy back bling, and the Mingle Game Dance emote.

Image Credit: Epic Games/Netflix

It will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop beginning August 26 at 8 PM EDT, for around 1,500 V-Bucks individually or 2,000 V-Bucks in a bundle. Players may buy it directly with V-Bucks, joining other Squid Game cosmetics in this crossover event.

New Gameplay Items

Fortnite update 37.10 is all set to add new gameplay items. First up is the Roly Poly, a bug-inspired mount that enables players to roll and bounce throughout the map while also providing a charging speed burst for dynamic movement.

Next up is the Hammerhead Choppa, a novel vehicle that can hover in mid-air, and players can switch seats to control a powerful cannon. Finally, the Exotic Shockwave Launcher launches grenades that slow enemies and allies mid-air and comes as a replacement for the vaulted Shockwave Launcher.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Furthermore, rumors are circulating regarding a Megazord Mythic Gun, a potentially high-damage weapon linked to the Power Rangers collab. And finally, a Megazord transformation is rumored, allowing players to transform into the classic Dino Megazord during epic battles.

The upcoming patch will also bring new content across multiple modes and add several upcoming content to the game files. The Blitz Royale mode will get an “Asteria Awakened” update, which improves the fast-paced 32-player Battle Royale with new gameplay twists, unique weaponry, and power-ups in a tight map ideal for rapid matches.

Next up, Battle Pass Super Styles will be unlocked, and players will finally get to see the skins they can unlock once they pass level 100 in their Shock ‘N Awesome pass. In Fortnite OG, a strange red cube, unlike the iconic “Kevin,” will appear near Paradise Palms, setting the atmosphere for an epic finale inbound next month.

Additional leaks point to Fortnitemares 2025, which promises terrifying new skins, haunted-themed cosmetics, and unsettling map tweaks to honor the Halloween season. Companions are also teased, which might introduce pet-like items or interacting allies. These improvements, paired with leaks, raise expectations for an exciting Fortnite experience with the upcoming update.

Are you excited for tomorrow’s Fortnite update? Let us know in the comments!