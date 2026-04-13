Fortnite Announces Stone Cold Steve Austin Skin With Beer Chug Emote

Epic Games is gearing up for the Fortnite 40.20 update, bringing a wave of new content to Chapter 7 Season 2. However, the developers have not forgotten their regular rounds of collabs, as they have just revealed the first look at the upcoming Fortnite Stone Cold Steve Austin skin, along with a beer chug emote with a twist. The collab has been hinted at for a while now, and it is now confirmed to release with the 40.20 patch.

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Gets His Fortnite Skin This Week

The reveal of the Fortnite Stone Cold Steven Austin skin came from the game’s official X account, revealing the first look at the wrestler’s Fortnite skin. The skin takes heavy inspiration from Stone Cold’s iconic ‘Austin 3:16’ look, sporting his jacket and jean shorts. The most interesting aspect of the announcement comes in the form of Stone Cold’s Fortnite emote.

As wrestling fans know, Stone Cold Steve Austin is famous for his beer popping shenanigans before every match, to the point that it has become a staple of the WWE wrestler’s persona. While the beer pop is undeniably iconic, Fortnite, being a T (Teen) rated game, Epic had to get creative to turn the gesture family-friendly. Because of this, the Fortnite Stone Cold Steve Austin skin can be seen popping cans of a different liquid, presumably Slurp Juice, rather than actual beer.

The teaser also gave players a first look at a skull-themed back bling for Stone Cold in Fortnite, along with a pickaxe that looks like a large container for more Slurp Juice. In the caption accompanying the post, Epic Games confirmed the release date for the Stone Cold skin on April 16, 2026, the same day as the next Fortnite update.

This means players can expect the wrestler to make an appearance in the Fortnite Item Shop soon after the 40.20 update goes live. If previous reports are to be believed, then, along with Stone Cold, players can also expect to see a Liv Morgan skin make its way to Fortnite. However, the latter has not been confirmed by Epic Games yet, so it might be a while before we see the female WWE superstar join the Fortnite roster.

Are you excited about Stone Cold Steve Austin making his way to the Battle Royale island? Tell us in the comments below!