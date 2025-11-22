Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After some minor updates, Fisch is preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas. But before that, a major update is opening up the Mystery at Sunstone. So, if you are excited for the major update, you are at the right place. Here is everything about the Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Mystery at Sunstone update is set to go live on November 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. This will mark the last major update before Fischgiving in Fisch. This update will open the doors to the Depths of Terrapin Island.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Mystery at Sunstone update across all major regions.

US (West) : November 22 at 9:00 AM PT

: November 22 at 9:00 AM PT US (East) : November 22 at 12:00 PM ET

: November 22 at 12:00 PM ET Brazil : November 22 at 2:00 PM BRT

: November 22 at 2:00 PM BRT Europe : November 22 at 6:00 PM CET

: November 22 at 6:00 PM CET Russia : November 22 at 7:00 PM MSK

: November 22 at 7:00 PM MSK India : November 22 at 10:30 PM IST

: November 22 at 10:30 PM IST Philippines : November 23 at 1:00 AM Manila Time

: November 23 at 1:00 AM Manila Time China : November 23 at 1:00 AM CST

: November 23 at 1:00 AM CST Japan : November 23 at 2:00 AM JST

: November 23 at 2:00 AM JST Australia : November 23 at 4:00 AM AEDT

: November 23 at 4:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: November 23 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fisch Mystery at Sunstone Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Mystery at Sunstone update is now live!

Mystery at Sunstone story progress

New Rods and Bestiary

More Black Market items

Admin Abuse Events

While Fisch developers are always tight-lipped about the next updates, certain leaks help us understand what is coming with the Mystery at Sunstone. This new story progress will add fresh quests, including the Merlin Quests, and more rods to unlock.

On top of that, we can expect more boats and skins in Fisch. The developers teased it in the Discord server recently. Moreover, developers are making the Tryhard Rod a quest-only rod.

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the Mystery at Sunstone in Fisch, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.