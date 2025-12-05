First Poster for Spider-Noir TV Series Revealed by Amazon Prime and It Has Got Me Excited

2026 is a good year for Spider-Man fans because not only will they get to see the return of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, but along with that, Nicholas Cage is set to make a live-action debut as Spider-Noir in Amazon Prime’s upcoming series. The request to give Cage his own live-action version of Spider-Noir caught up heat after he voiced the character in the Spider-Verse movies, and now, Amazon Prime has revealed the first poster for Spider-Noir, and here is everything you need to know about it.

What Did We See in the New Poster for Spider-Noir?

Image Credit: Amazon Studios (via X/Prime Video)

While the news of a new poster tells us that we are getting closer to the release, there is no substantial foreshadowing about the series through the imagery. The latest poster released by Amazon Prime for Spider-Noir shows us a Private Investigator’s cabin, with the name “B. Reilly” written on it, which is the name of our protagonist, played by Nicholas Cage.

We also see a silhouette of Spider-Noir behind the glass panel of the door, and that’s pretty much it. Amazon Prime posted the new poster with a caption that reads-

“The city needs a hero…hopefully they find someone. “Spider-Noir” – a new live action series starring Nicolas Cage”

The most interesting part of this series is that to encapsulate the true essence of Spider-Noir, it will be released on Amazon Prime in black and white, and then, a colored version will be released by Amazon Prime.

However, as of now, we don’t have a given release date, and all we know is that the show will be released sometime in 2026. So, let’s wait and see what Prime has in store for us, and whenever we get an update on the release date, we will let you in on it ASAP.