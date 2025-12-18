Fallout Series Now Cannon to Upcoming Fallout 5 Game, Confirms Todd Howard

When it comes to the fanbase of Fallout, the one thing they would never compromise on is the lore of this expansive world. There have been multiple instances where the Fallout fanbase has gone berserk on the show for getting something wrong about the lore, but now it seems the show itself is on track to become a part of the ever-expanding lore of Fallout. Bethesda development chief Todd Howard has recently confirmed that the events of the Fallout series will be canon to the Fallout show, and here, learn all about it.

Todd Confirmed the Events of Fallout Show Happened or Are Happening in Fallout 5

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Recently, Todd Howard had a conversation with BBC Newsbeat, where he was asked about the impact the Fallout series might or might not have on the upcoming game from the franchise. To which Todd responded by saying that Fallout 5 will take place in a world where the events we have seen in the Fallout TV shows happened, or are happening. In his comment, Todd said-

“Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening. We are taking that into account.”

This revelation means that in the upcoming Fallout 5 game, characters like Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, etc., will exist. However, Fallout 5 is years away from becoming a reality because currently, Bethesda is currently working on Elder Scrolls 6.

Moreover, there is a good chance that Fallout 5 will only come out after the entire story of the Fallout TV show has concluded, and since we know that season 3 is already in the works, it could be a while before we hear of any progress being made with Fallout 5. So, let’s wait and see what comes our way in due time.