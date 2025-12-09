Fallout Season 3 Filming To Begin in Summer 2026

Based on the critically acclaimed video game, Amazon’s Fallout saw an unstoppable wave of success since the first season’s premiere. And that’s why the creators announced the second season within one week of the pilot chapter’s release. Later, during the upfront presentation on May 12, 2025, in New York, when Amazon revealed the release date for the much-awaited installment, the renewal of Fallout Season 3 surprised the fandom. So, now that we are nearing the release of the second installment, the creators have revealed that the third season will begin filming sooner than expected.

Fallout Season 3 Filming Begins Next Year

Image Credit: Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios Press Kit)

In a recent interview with IGN, the creators of the Fallout television series revealed that filming for the third season will begin in the Summer of 2026. They haven’t talked much about the events that the third installment would feature, but they certainly did open up about what their plans are for it. They said that they want to explore the pre-war era and every crucial thing of the universe that the fandom deserves to know.

The majority of the fandom is excited about learning the news, as Fallout is one of the biggest television series of modern times. Also, as Jonathan Nolan said in the interview, making fans wait years for the succeeding seasons of their beloved series has become an unfortunate trend. So, while Fallout still has scope, they want to bring new seasons as fast as possible. While some fans agree with the statement, there are also some who believe that if that were the case, there are chances that quantity will matter over quality, which is, of course, bad news.

Fallout has gained immense popularity over the years, thanks to its mind-blowing setup that surpassed everyone’s expectations. So, now with Season 2 on the horizon and the third season’s filming to begin sooner than anyone expected, it would be safe to say that the Fallout fans are in for a treat in the coming year.