Deadpool Confirmed to Appear in Avengers: Doomsday but Not as an Avenger

Avengers: Doomsday might be the most anticipated release in 2026 from Marvel, and while we eagerly await a sneak peek of Avengers: Doomsday, a brand new detail about the movie has come our way, and it would make the fanbase go giddy with anticipation. A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds teased his appearance in the movie with a cryptic post on Instagram. Now, it has been confirmed, and I’m here to tell you all about it.

Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has come to light that Ryan Reynolds is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday as Deadpool. The media outlet has quoted its reliable sources who confirm that Deadpool will be seen in Doomsday, but he will not exactly appear as an Avenger. The post read-

“Yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don’t expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)”

In Deadpool & Wolverine, we saw Wade hilariously try to worm his way into the Avengers, only to be shut down by Happy Hogan. But by the end of the movie, Deadpool managed to prove that he’s more than just a fourth-wall-breaking troublemaker, catching the attention of none other than the TVA.

On top of that, there’s still the question of why Thor was crying, a moment that feels way too big to leave unexplained. And honestly, what better place to tackle that question than Avengers: Doomsday? Now, all that’s left is to wait and see just what kind of chaos Deadpool brings to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. And of course, drop your wild theories in the comments, because you never know, Marvel might just surprise us all.