Deadpool Confirmed to Appear in Avengers: Doomsday but Not as an Avenger

Shashank Shakya
Deadpool
Image Credit: 20th Century Studios (via YouTube/20th Century Studios UK, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • It has been confirmed that Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.
  • A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds teased this appearance via Instagram, but now it has been confirmed
  • Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday might be the most anticipated release in 2026 from Marvel, and while we eagerly await a sneak peek of Avengers: Doomsday, a brand new detail about the movie has come our way, and it would make the fanbase go giddy with anticipation. A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds teased his appearance in the movie with a cryptic post on Instagram. Now, it has been confirmed, and I’m here to tell you all about it.

Ryan Reynolds at Apple Original Film'"Spirited" premiere New York Premiereat Alice Tully Hall
Image Credit: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it has come to light that Ryan Reynolds is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday as Deadpool. The media outlet has quoted its reliable sources who confirm that Deadpool will be seen in Doomsday, but he will not exactly appear as an Avenger. The post read-

“Yes, Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. (Don’t expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team, though.)”

In Deadpool & Wolverine, we saw Wade hilariously try to worm his way into the Avengers, only to be shut down by Happy Hogan. But by the end of the movie, Deadpool managed to prove that he’s more than just a fourth-wall-breaking troublemaker, catching the attention of none other than the TVA.

On top of that, there’s still the question of why Thor was crying, a moment that feels way too big to leave unexplained. And honestly, what better place to tackle that question than Avengers: Doomsday? Now, all that’s left is to wait and see just what kind of chaos Deadpool brings to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. And of course, drop your wild theories in the comments, because you never know, Marvel might just surprise us all.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

