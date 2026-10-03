Deadlock Rat King: The First Hero Unlocked in City Never Sleeps Update

The first new Deadlock hero unlocked in the City Never Sleeps patch is Rat King. Deadlock introduced its biggest content update a couple of days ago, completely revamping the map and announcing six new heroes. As before, they also reannounced the voting system, which decided the first character to become playable. And by popular demand, it turned out to be Rat King. Here is everything you need to know about Deadlock’s Rat King.

Image Credit: Valve

Rat King’s four abilities are Scrap Grenade, Swarm of Rats, Royal Pestments, and Banner of Rattania. Here’s what each of his abilities does in Deadlock:

Scrap Grenade : Throw a grenade that detonates multiple times, dealing bullet damage and applying slow.

: Throw a grenade that detonates multiple times, dealing bullet damage and applying slow. Rat Swarm : Call forth a swarm of rats that leap onto enemies, dealing spirit damage over time and reducing bullet resist with every bite. The more rats are attached, the faster they will bite the target.

: Call forth a swarm of rats that leap onto enemies, dealing spirit damage over time and reducing bullet resist with every bite. The more rats are attached, the faster they will bite the target. Royal Pestments : Adorn scrappy armor, gaining a barrier based on your max health. As long as the armor holds, bullets have a chance to be deflected back towards the attacker.

: Adorn scrappy armor, gaining a barrier based on your max health. As long as the armor holds, bullets have a chance to be deflected back towards the attacker. Rule, Ratannia!: Charge up and summon the banner of Ratannia, granting all nearby allies increased move speed, immunity from slows, and reduced incoming damage while near the banner. The ability slams the banner into the ground, causing the sewers below to violently erupt, dealing bullet damage while applying knock-up and slow to all enemies in the area. Rats will swarm out of the sewers, applying Rat Swarm to enemies they hit.

Rat King appears to be an all-rounder, acting as a damage dealer, support, and frontliner. His ultimate buffs the entire team, while also slowing down enemies and dealing damage. Rat King can also enter tunnels by simply crouching and moving into them.

Overall, Rat King appears to be an extremely powerful hero in Deadlock’s latest patch, City Never Sleeps, and will likely get a nerf soon. So, what’s your opinion on Deadlock Rat King? Tell us in the comments section below.