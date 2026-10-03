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Deadlock Rat King: The First Hero Unlocked in City Never Sleeps Update

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Deadlock Rat King
Image Credit: Valve
In Short
  • The first City Never Sleeps hero unlocked in Deadlock is Rat King.
  • Rat King's four abilities are Scrap Grenade, Swarm of Rats, Royal Pestments, and Banner of Rattania.
  • He is a frontliner who scales mostly on gun damage with a very strong all-around kit. His Ultimate gives a team-wide buff in a small area.
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The first new Deadlock hero unlocked in the City Never Sleeps patch is Rat King. Deadlock introduced its biggest content update a couple of days ago, completely revamping the map and announcing six new heroes. As before, they also reannounced the voting system, which decided the first character to become playable. And by popular demand, it turned out to be Rat King. Here is everything you need to know about Deadlock’s Rat King.

Rat King and Rem Deadlock
Image Credit: Valve

Rat King’s four abilities are Scrap Grenade, Swarm of Rats, Royal Pestments, and Banner of Rattania. Here’s what each of his abilities does in Deadlock:

  • Scrap Grenade: Throw a grenade that detonates multiple times, dealing bullet damage and applying slow.
  • Rat Swarm: Call forth a swarm of rats that leap onto enemies, dealing spirit damage over time and reducing bullet resist with every bite. The more rats are attached, the faster they will bite the target.
  • Royal Pestments: Adorn scrappy armor, gaining a barrier based on your max health. As long as the armor holds, bullets have a chance to be deflected back towards the attacker.
  • Rule, Ratannia!: Charge up and summon the banner of Ratannia, granting all nearby allies increased move speed, immunity from slows, and reduced incoming damage while near the banner. The ability slams the banner into the ground, causing the sewers below to violently erupt, dealing bullet damage while applying knock-up and slow to all enemies in the area. Rats will swarm out of the sewers, applying Rat Swarm to enemies they hit.

Rat King appears to be an all-rounder, acting as a damage dealer, support, and frontliner. His ultimate buffs the entire team, while also slowing down enemies and dealing damage. Rat King can also enter tunnels by simply crouching and moving into them.

Overall, Rat King appears to be an extremely powerful hero in Deadlock’s latest patch, City Never Sleeps, and will likely get a nerf soon. So, what’s your opinion on Deadlock Rat King? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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