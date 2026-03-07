Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 Brings Biggest Hero Balance Changes Yet

Valve just rolled out one of the biggest updates for Deadlock since the first major patch of 2026. The Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 introduce movement tweaks, shrine changes, map adjustments, item fixes, and a total hero rebalancing that touches almost the entire roster.

The patch also introduces several objective reworks and system adjustments designed to influence late-game pacing. However, the major highlight from the latest Deadlock patch notes is the massive hero overhaul. With that said, let us jump right into the Deadlock March 6 patch notes and gameplay update.

Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 – General Changes

The general section of the Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 focuses on movement mechanics, shrine balance, trooper scaling, and objective rewards. Valve has clearly adjusted several systems to influence how matches progress into the mid and late game. The update also adds new jungle camps, improves map clarity, and tweaks multiple combat mechanics that affect how fights play out.

Movement

Players can now jump during slide

Dash jump grants increased air control 30% for 0.25s



Shrine Changes

Shrine is now easier to kill for the first one and harder for the second

HP from 8100 → 5000 / 10000

HP updates after the first one dies (like Walkers)

Shrine attack no longer hits heroes under the shrine

Additional shrine-related adjustments:

Super troopers bonus DPS increased +40% → +60%

Middle Lane troopers now get upgraded when either shrine dies

Killing a pair of base guardians now spawns a zipline boosted trooper wave

Trooper Changes

Medic Troopers DPS grows by 3% per minute

Troopers now gain 7 HP regen when out of combat

Trooper wave interval increased from 25s → 20s starting at 35 minutes

Objective and Economy Changes

Guardians bounty 1000 → 1500

Walkers bounty 3500 → 4000

Base Guardians bounty 750 → 1000

Shrines bounty 0 → 2000

Mid Boss base bounty 2000 → 3000

Walker Changes

Walkers health rescaled 6800 / 9350 / 11900 → 6000 / 9000 / 12000

Walkers armor decay rescaled +75% → -50% → +65% → -65% Occurs over 18 minutes instead of 20



Mid Boss Changes

Mid Boss base HP 11900 → 13000

Global announcement health threshold 70% → 50%

Mid Boss now has 35% Debuff Resistance

Rejuv Changes

Rejuv drop duration 7s → 6s

Rejuv duration no longer refreshes when hitting a crystal later

Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 – Map Changes

The March 6 gameplay update also brings massive map changes through the Deadlock patch notes. There are more neutral camps and veils to improve farm or mid-game ganking potential now.

Added neutral camp (2 Normal, 3 Weak) at Hidden King Park Walker

Added neutral camp (2 Normal, 3 Weak) at Archmother York Walker

Added “0 Way” veils underneath the Shrine platforms in each base

Moved the mid lane bridge above the Hidden King Base entrance more toward the middle of the two edges

System Changes

Subsequent CC reduction increased 8% / 24% → 10% / 30%

CC reduction window 7s → 8s

Move speed diminishing ramp now occurs around 11m instead of 10m

Basic Fix and Street Brawl

Fixed melee abilities not using conditional damage based on enemy state Close quarters Point blank Opening rounds

Removed item slot limit in Street Brawl (don’t need to sell items in the final round sometimes)

Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 – Item Changes

Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 introduce one new Spirit item and adjust a large number of existing items. Several offensive tools gained damage or scaling buffs, while some defensive options received nerfs to prevent overly safe builds. Valve also reworked certain items so they interact differently with combat mechanics and hero abilities.

New Item

Added T1 Spirit Item: Golden Goose Egg

Weapon Items

Extended Magazine: Weapon Damage increased from +6% to +8%

High-Velocity Rounds: No longer grants +5% Fire Rate

High-Velocity Rounds: Now grants +8% Weapon Damage

High-Velocity Rounds: Bullet Velocity increased from +50% to +60% (these changes affect upgrades)

Long Range: Fall-off Range increased from +4% to +8%

Active Reload: You can now reload while already full when carrying this item

Opening Rounds: Spirit Power increased from +8 to +10

Opening Rounds: Weapon Damage increased from +40% to +45%

Swift Striker: Fire Rate increased from 18% to 20%

Mystic Shot: Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.8 to 1.0

Split Shot: Cooldown reduced from 32s to 24s

Split Shot: Now supports custom count and angles per hero

Split Shot: Enabled for Celeste (3 at 70 degrees)

Backstabber: Renamed to Stalker

Stalker: No longer procs based on angles of attack, but instead based on doing bullet or melee damage within 8m of a hero target

Stalker: No longer has a proximity requirement for the overtime bonuses (beyond the 8m proc proximity)

Melee Charge: Heavy Melee Bonus damage now works with heavy melee abilities

Spirit Shredder Bullets: Spirit Lifesteal increased from 8% to 12%

Weakening Headshot: Bonus health increased from +50 to +60

Ballistic Enchantment: Weapon damage per stack increased from 18% to 20%

Ballistic Enchantment: Range reduced from 30% to 25%

Ballistic Enchantment: Non-hero weapon damage increased from 4% to 5%

Hunter’s Aura: Solo hero multiplier reduced from 3x to 2x

Hunter’s Aura: Bullet Resist Reduction increased from -8% to -10%

Hunter’s Aura: Fire Rate Reduction increased from -11% to -14%

Weighted Shots: Now builds from Slowing Bullets. Has Slowing Bullets passive

Weighted Shots: No longer grants +16% Spirit Resist

Weighted Shots: Now grants -0.5m Move Speed

Weighted Shots: No longer grants -30% Bullet Velocity

Weighted Shots: Debuff Resist increased from 16% to 18%

Weighted Shots: Weapon Damage increased from 35% to 40%

Weighted Shots: Stamina Reduction reduced from -20% to -14%

Express Shot: Ammo consumed changed from -30% to 2 Ammo

Blood Tribute: No longer has healing reduction

Blood Tribute: Self damage increased from 40 to 50

Spirit Rend: Cooldown reduced from 2.2s to 2s

Spirit Rend: Spirit Lifesteal increased from 8% to 12%

Crushing Fists: Heavy Melee Bonus damage now works with heavy melee abilities

Frenzy: Base Fire Rate increased from 8% to 10%

Frenzy: Base Spirit Resist increased from 10% to 15%

Frenzy: Conditional Fire Rate reduced from 28% to 25%

Frenzy: Conditional Spirit Resist reduced from 30% to 20%

Spiritual Overflow: Spirit Power increased from 30 to 40

Spiritual Overflow: Now grants +20% Duration instead of +12% CD Reduction

Vitality Items

Extra Health: Increased from 185 to 210

Enduring Speed: Fixed slow resistance interaction with dash slows

Restorative Locket: Range increased from 30m to 35m

Restorative Locket: Max stamina regen increased from 3 to 4

Restorative Locket: Now always restores at least 1 stamina

Return Fire: Returning damage now always hits the target’s body (some amount would naturally miss before, and some would be headshots)

Return Fire: Bullet Damage Returned reduced from 60% to 50%

Weapon Shielding: Damage threshold increased from 150 to 250

Weapon Shielding: Cooldown reduced from 45s to 35s

Bullet Resilience: Low Health threshold increased from 40% to 50%

Bullet Resilience: Low Health resistance reduced from 22% to 15%

Spirit Resilience: Low Health threshold increased from 40% to 50%

Spirit Resilience: Low Health resistance reduced from 22% to 15%

Lifestrike: Heal on melee hit reduced from 160 to 100 + 1.5/boon

Lifestrike: Heal on melee hit percentage reduced from 50% to 30% + 0.5%/boon

Majestic Leap: Barrier increased from 140 to 200

Trophy Collector: Souls per minute increased from 22 to 25

Dispel Magic: Cooldown reduced from 50s to 40s

Fortitude: Time to regen reduced from 13s to 10s

Spellbreaker: High instant damage reduction reduced from -75% to -65%

Diviner’s Kevlar: Cooldown reduced from 64s to 40s

Inhibitor: Damage Penalty reduced from -35% to -30%

Inhibitor: Weapon Damage bonus increased from +22% to +25%

Cheat Death: No longer reduces movement speed by -2m during the death immunity phase

Colossus: Active now grants you an additional +30% Melee Damage

Siphon Bullets: Now steals 2.5% of enemy max HP per bullet instead of a fixed amount

Spirit Items

Mystic Regeneration: Health bonus increased from +40 to +50

Mystic Regeneration: Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Rusted Barrel: Cooldown reduced from 20s to 16s

Arcane Surge: Spirit Power increased from +15 to +20

Slowing Hex: Now sets the gravity of an enemy to a fixed +20% (heavier) regardless of their own base values

Slowing Hex: Projectile speed increased from 53m/s to 80m/s

Slowing Hex: Cooldown reduced from 30s to 27s

Suppressor: Debuff duration increased from 4s to 5s

Spirit Sap: Spirit Power loss increased from -24 to -30

Spirit Sap: Cooldown reduced from 32s to 18s

Decay: Healing Reduction increased from -45% to -50%

Silence Wave: Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.6 to 1.0

Silence Wave: Cooldown reduced from 35s to 30s

Knockdown: Gravity increased from +50% to +100% when the stun hits the target (causes airborne targets to fall faster)

Radiant Regeneration: Health bonus increased from +65 to +90

Radiant Regeneration: Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Radiant Regeneration: Healing on Ability Cast boon scaling increased from 1.5 to 2.0

Tankbuster: Current Health Bonus Damage increased from 7.5% to 8%

Torment Pulse: Damage spirit scaling reduced from 0.28 to 0.25

Torment Pulse: No longer hits sleeping enemies to avoid waking them up

Disarming Hex: Cooldown reduced from 20s to 16s

Magic Carpet: Duration increased from 8s to 12s

Magic Carpet: Bonus health increased from 75 to 125

Ethereal Shift: Cooldown reduced from 45s to 35s

Cursed Relic: Damage penalty increased from -8% to -10%

Vortex Web: Now has a unit target option where it will vacuum enemies around that target

All Hero Changes in Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6

Deadlock Patch Notes for March 6 is the largest part of the update. Developers adjusted most of the characters with buffs, nerfs, and fixes that affect damage numbers, cooldowns, scaling values, and ability interactions. Nearly every hero in the roster received some form of balance change in this patch. This might change how the meta works currently.

Hero Buffs Nerfs Abrams Siphon Life is now circular; Lifesteal against heroes/non-heroes increased; DPS spirit scaling increased; T1 duration increased; T3 adds radius; Shoulder Charge T1 adds slow; T2 stun duration increased; T3 grants weapon damage; Infernal Resilience T2 HP and T3 Debuff Resist increased; Seismic Impact faster targeting, damage increased, and allows item use; T2 adds stun; T3 adds radius. Bullet damage and scaling reduced; Siphon Life base DPS and range reduced; Siphon Life range no longer scales with Spirit; T3 DPS reduced; Shoulder Charge damage, wall stun, and spirit scaling reduced; Shoulder Charge T3 cooldown increased; Seismic Impact base radius reduced. Apollo Itani Lo Sahn spirit scaling increased from 1.6 to 2.3. Riposte no longer triggers from troopers/neutrals; Flawless Advance T2 lunge speed removed; Flawless Advance now interruptible; Itani Lo Sahn base damage reduced; Hit width no longer scales with radius. Bebop Hook can now be canceled. N/A Billy Bashdown T2 adds a charge; T3 reduces charge time; Rising Ram spirit scaling and max health % increased; Rising Ram cooldown reduced 50% on impact and charge duration reduced (faster); T3 radius increased. Bashdown base radius reduced; Rising Ram base damage reduced; Rising Ram T1/T2 changed from cooldown/weapon damage to duration; Blasted spirit scaling reduced and passive fire rate reduction removed; Chain Gang radius reduced, resist removed, and cooldown increased. Calico New center pellet for headshots; Gloom Bombs first grenade center-aligned, sticky radius increased, and cast delay reduced; Leaping Slash improved targeting and vertical dash; T2 adds souls; T3 adds damage; Ava melee delay reduced, recovery speed improved, and cooldown reduced; Ava T2/T3 add regen and damage amp; Return To Shadows vertical flight added. Leaping Slash radius reduced; Ava duration slightly reduced; Ava melee cooldown increased; Ava speed now resets on damage; Return to Shadows T2 damage reduced; T3 damage amp replaced with healing. Celeste Gravity reduced (Less gravity = floatier movement). Air Control and Acceleration reduced; Shining Wonder bounce range and linger duration reduced. Doorman Gun pierces targets; Call Bell explosion damage increased; T1 radius and T2 damage/scaling increased; Doorway T1/T2/T3 durations and scaling increased; Luggage Cart 20% larger; T1 damage, T2 range, and T3 stun increased; Hotel Guest range increased, no CD on target death, and adds 1s slow; T1/T2/T3 cooldowns and stun improved. Call Bell charge time increased; Impact damage removed; Call Bell explosion spirit scaling reduced; Hotel Guest “Cost of Stay” and “Failure to Check-out” damage reduced. Drifter Rend spirit scaling and T1 damage increased; T3 adds silence; Bloodscent grants weapon damage for nearby deaths (assists or kills); T2 adds health/stamina restore; Eternal Night T1 adds sprint; T3 duration/targets increased. Rend range reduced and cooldown increased; Stalker’s Mark duration reduced; Bloodscent bonus damage per death reduced; Eternal Night sprint reduced, damage proc removed, cooldown increased, and duration reduced. Dynamo Bullet damage increased; Kinetic Pulse damage, spirit scaling, and T3 damage/range increased; T1 adds a charge; Quantum Entanglement base ability restores stamina, ally distance and range increased; T1 range increased; T3 adds dispel; Rejuvenating Aurora linger added, allows jumping, and T2 cooldown/duration increased; Singularity DPS and scaling increased. Kinetic Pulse cooldown increased and range reduced; Kinetic Pulse range no longer scales with Spirit; Quantum Entanglement fire rate and reload removed; Rejuvenating Aurora cooldown increased; Singularity max health % DPS removed. Graves Grasping Hands cooldown reduced; T2 adds damage and wall length; T3 adds immobilize duration and cooldown reduction. Grasping Hands immobilize duration reduced. Haze Bullet Dance now has 60% Evasion; T2 fire rate increased; T3 fires at an additional target; Smoke Bomb T1 sprint increased; T2 adds 2 charges; T3 adds dispel and lifesteal; Fixation T1 scaling and T3 damage increased. Spirit per boon reduced; Sleep Dagger speed, duration, and cooldown worsened; Wake up scaling removed; Smoke Bomb cooldown increased and scaling reduced; Fixation base damage and T1 spirit damage reduced; Bullet Dance fire rate and bonus damage reduced. Infernus Napalm spirit scaling and T2 lifesteal increased; Flame Dash scaling increased; T1 cooldown reduced; T2/T3 add trail duration and charges; Melee now builds Afterburn; Afterburn T1 damage increased; Concussive Combustion T1 damage and T2/T3 radius/stun increased. Napalm base damage and amp reduced; Flame Dash T2 DPS reduced; Flame Dash T3 cooldown reduction removed; Afterburn T2/T3 resistance and duration scaling adjusted; Concussive Combustion delay, radius, cooldown, and damage worsened. Ivy Entangling Thorns recharge time reduced; T2 radius increased; T3 adds entangle; Kudzu Connection T3 now always active; Stone Form T1 heal added; T3 scaling/stun increased; Air Drop cooldown reduced, duration increased, and speed/radius/range/scaling improved; Air Drop T1/T2 add barriers and slows. Gravity and bullet damage reduced; Entangling Thorns/Kudzu Connection spirit scaling reduced; Stone Form cooldown increased; Stone Form base damage scaling reduced; Air Drop buff duration reduced; Bomb no longer knockups, slows, or provides barrier by default. Kelvin Frost Grenade now has 2 charges and base heal; T1/T3 damage and heal increased; Ice Path incline speed, T1 resistance, and T3 spirit power increased; Arctic Beam allows item/grenade use; T2/T3 damage and cooldown improved; Frozen Shelter can be canceled, is now targetable, and T1/T3 cooldown and dispel improved. Frost Grenade radius and cooldown worsened; Stamina regen reduction removed; Ice Path cooldown increased; Arctic Beam fire rate/slow reduction reduced; Arctic Beam scaling and cooldown worsened; Frozen Shelter duration reduced. Lady Geist Essence Bomb cooldown and T1 reduction improved; T2 adds radius; Life Drain T1 damage, T2 duration, and T3 charges/scaling increased; Soul Exchange cast times reduced and T1 cooldown reduction significantly increased; T2 adds silence. Essence Bomb radius reduced; Life Drain cooldown and break range worsened. Lash Increased Sparkles; Grapple T2 damage increased; T3 adds air control and stamina; Flog T2 cooldown and fire rate reduction improved; T3 adds angle and heal; Death Slam T1 distance, T2 cooldown, and T3 range increased. Flog cooldown increased; Attack angle scaling removed; Base heal and T3 damage reduced; Death Slam throw distance scaling removed; Cooldown increased. McGinnis Mini Turret duration, tracking, and projectile speed improved; T2 adds charges; T3 adds fire rate; Medicinal Specter scaling and T2 stamina recovery increased; T3 radius/duration increased; Spectral Wall segments can be destroyed (tactical change); T1/T2 damage amp and duration increased; T3 adds turrets; Heavy Barrage T2/T3 cooldown and damage improved. Bullet damage reduced; Mini Turret health and growth reduced; Medicinal Specter duration/radius scaling removed; Medicinal Specter cooldown increased and base stamina recovery removed; Heavy Barrage duration and slow duration reduced. Mina Rake missing health damage increased; T1 damage, T2 cooldown, and T3 scaling increased; Sanguine Retreat recast window, T1 fire rate, T2 cooldown, and T3 recast count increased; Love Bites scaling and T3 cooldown/fire rate improved; Nox Nostra T1 damage and T2 cooldown improved. Stamina and Rake cooldowns increased; Rake heal per kill reduced; Sanguine Retreat cast range reduced; Love Bites base damage/bonus and T2 stats reduced; Nox Nostra cooldown and damage reduced. Mirage Fire Scarabs now instant health steal and damage amp; T1/T2/T3 health steal, charges, and scaling increased; Dust Devil evasion/duration increased; T1 damage, T2 evasion, and T3 recast added; Djinn’s Mark reveal duration and T2 damage increased; T3 cooldown/stun improved; Traveler cooldown and T1/T2 buffs/barriers improved. Bullet damage and scaling reduced; Fire Scarabs base charges and scaling reduced; Cooldown increased; Dust Devil lift and scaling reduced; Djinn’s Mark cooldown increased; Traveler no longer instant; interrupted by damage; fire rate/speed buffs removed.

That ends the full Deadlock patch notes for March 6, including all the hero balance, item changes, and general adjustments. Which heroes are you excited to try out after the massive overhaul? Let us know in the comments.