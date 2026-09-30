Deadlock Smashes Its All-Time Player Count Record with City Never Sleeps Major Update

Deadlock has smashed its all-time player count record after Valve released the massive City Never Sleeps update. The game climbed past its previous peak of 171,490 concurrent players on Steam before reaching 228,086 players at the same time.

The new record comes just as Valve gives the game one of its biggest updates yet. Deadlock City Never Sleeps patch notes add six new heroes, overhaul much of the map and its neutral enemies, and introduce several HUD and quality-of-life improvements.

The Deadlock player count had already started climbing before it hit a new record, but the City Never Sleeps update pushed it well beyond the game’s previous high. The game last reached a peak player count in 2024, when it went into ‘invite-only’ testing.

SteamDB’s chart shows Deadlock reaching 228,086 concurrent players, beating the previous peak of 171,490 by more than 56,000 players. The new record was set shortly after the update went live.

Image Credit: SteamDB

That is a significant jump for a game that remains in development. Deadlock is still in the testing phase rather than having a traditional full launch, with the community continuing to grow around Valve’s ongoing updates. Only the “Invite friends to Deadlock” option is available for now.

City Never Sleeps introduces six new heroes named Nurse Harrow, Rat King, Solomon, Deadman Danny, Baba, and Violet. Valve has also completely reworked much of Deadlock’s map, including its visuals and neutral enemies. Four new districts are now in the game, along with new objectives, locations, and other changes across the city.

For a game that is still in active development, the latest Deadlock player count is another reminder of how much interest Valve’s shooter has built. Are you jumping in to test your favorite Deadlock characters? Let us know in the comments.