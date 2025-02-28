Daredevil Season 3 Ending Explained: What Happens to Dex?

After a significant wait, Daredevil is coming back to our screens with Daredevil Born Again. Even though it’s a thing of its own, this show is essentially the season 4 of 2015’s hyper-successful Daredevil series. Now, as I mentioned, there has been a significant amount of time since the final season of Daredevil came out and our memory getting dusty about the ending of Daredevil Season 3, where Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter finally becomes Bullseye, is justified, so, here’s a quick recap and explanation for it.

What Happened At the End of Daredevil Season 3?

In Daredevil Season 3, Wilson Fisk has successfully achieved whatever he wanted. He got out of prison, married Vanessa, and also got his good image in New York City back. He also got close to taking down Matt Murdock. However, before Fisk could do anything, he was taken down by one of the most unexpected people. Foggy Nelson receives the dying testament of FBI Agent Ray Nadeem, who blew the whistle on the Kingpin’s crimes. Nelson brings this to light, resulting in Kingpin getting arrested once again.

In Daredevil Season 3, we also see that Kingpin successfully manipulated FBI Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter into becoming a fake Daredevil who kills people to taint the hero’s image. However, Matt finds out that Kingpin has murdered a woman Benjamin cares about. Once he told this to Dex, he went berserk at Kingpin’s wedding reception, leading to an epic battle between Daredevil, Dex, and Kingpin. Finally, Kingpin is sent back to prison, but in the fight, Dex gets gravely injured.

What Happened to Dex at the Daredevil Season 3 Ending?

During the fight between Daredevil, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, and Kingpin, Fisk slammed Dex against the edge of a brick wall, breaking his back and rendering him paralyzed from the neck down. In Marvel comics, Benjamin Poindexter is the arch nemesis of Daredevil and as seen in Season 3, he was responsible for tainting Daredevil’s name with multiple crimes while wearing Daredevil’s mask.

By the end of Daredevil Season 3, we see that Dex agrees to go through an experimental surgery under Dr. Kenji Oyama, who promises to repair his back using the unbreakable metal Adamantium. In Marvel comics, Kenji Oyama was a wealthy surgeon who had mastered how to work with Adamantium. In the comics, he was the one who invented the Adamantium infusion process, which was used on Wolverine.

As Daredevil Season 3 closes in on its ending, we see Dex on an operating table where he is undergoing surgery, and the camera zooms to his eyes where we see a Bullseye symbol. However, after this, no further seasons were made to show us the actual Bullseye in action. Now, with Daredevil Born Again coming out soon and the return of Dex confirmed, we will finally get to see a live-action showdown between Daredevil and Bullseye.