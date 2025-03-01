Daredevil: Born Again Clip Gives Us First Look At Fight Between Bullseye and Daredevil

Even though Daredevil ended with a season 3, we all know that the Devil’s work is never done, considering the return of the masked hero in Daredevil Born Again. Fans have been waiting for the release that is closing in on us. The anticipation for the upcoming series has reached new heights with the reveal of a clip from Daredevil Born Again, where Bullseye and Daredevil engage in a bloody battle.

An exclusive clip has been released by IGN before the release of Daredevil Born Again, where we see The Man Without Fear going toe-to-toe with Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, who has finally become Bullseye. By the end of Daredevil Season 3, we saw that that Benjamin decided to go through an experimental surgery to fix his back, and as the surgery proceeds, we see Dex wake up and a Bullseye symbol in his eye.

Since the series was canceled after Season 3, we never got to see Dex fully embrace the persona of Bullseye, but Daredevil: Born Again has fixed that problem. In this fight sequence clip of Daredevil Born Again, Bullseye seems to be trying to escape with Daredevil on his tail.

He throws several daggers and other objects at Matt. While Daredevil is stabbed multiple times, he does not stop, which genuinely terrifies Bullseye. The clip ends with Bullseye making it to the rooftop, thinking he has evaded Daredevil, but the hero comes right back, unfazed, engaging Bullseye once again.

This scene is a tribute to the one-shot fight sequences Daredevil (2015) was known for, often referred to as the hallway fight scene, based on the first time Daredevil fought multiple bad guys in a hallway to save a child. This same style was seen in Daredevil Season 2 and 3 as well and became a trademark of the series.

So, it only makes sense to give the people what they want. Looking at the clip, we can also say that Daredevil: Born Again has fully embraced the street-level combat and grittiness one would expect from a show like Daredevil. So, let’s wait for more as the show releases on March 4, 2025, and till then, stay tuned with us for more!