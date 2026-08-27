CookieRun: Crumble Gets Its First Major Update with Guild Raid and New Cookies

CookieRun: Crumble has received its first major update today, August 27, bringing the new Guild Raid mode alongside fresh Cookies, a new Pet, and competitive guild features. Devsisters is also celebrating more than 2.5 million players and over KRW 20 billion ($14.3 million) in revenue less than a month after launch.

The update arrives just three weeks after CookieRun: Crumble launched globally. The game has also found a strong audience outside Korea, with international players accounting for 40% of its revenue. Developers are already giving away tons of freebies through CookieRun Crumble codes, but the update will be a strong start toward the future.

CookieRun: Crumble Adds Guild Raid and Three New Cookies

The biggest addition in the CookieRun: Crumble major update is Guild Raid, a cooperative mode that lets every guild member challenge the same raid boss using their own team. The mode also adds a competitive layer to the fun game. Five guilds will form a Raid Group and compete against each other through a tier-based ranking system.

Image Credit: Devsisters Corp.

Players can earn Guild Medals and Honor Rewards through Guild Raid. The Guild Medal exchange store also includes exclusive Cookies and Pets. But Guild Raid is not the only exciting part of this major update.

The first CookieRun: Crumble major update also adds three new Cookies to the roster. Here are more details on the new cookies out of the oven:

Brightseeker Cookie is a TSSR Ranged Cookie who uses a lightning rod drone to fire a beam at one enemy. She then finishes the attack with a powerful explosive blast.

is a TSSR Ranged Cookie who uses a lightning rod drone to fire a beam at one enemy. She then finishes the attack with a powerful explosive blast. Pinot Noir Cookie is an SSR Support Cookie who fires shadow-like projectiles at up to three low HP enemies. She can also buff a wide area with multi-hit synergy and resistance to knockback and airborne effects.

is an SSR Support Cookie who fires shadow-like projectiles at up to three low HP enemies. She can also buff a wide area with multi-hit synergy and resistance to knockback and airborne effects. Tea Knight Cookie is an SSR Tank Cookie who increases his Defense before growing in size and striking the ground with his halberd for area damage.

Image Credit: Devsisters Corp. Image Credit: Devsisters Corp.

The update also introduces Battery Mellow, an SSR Pet that gives allies Rapid Fire synergy. This is already a great addition to the strong roster of companions available in the deck-builder.

CookieRun: Kingdom also gets an update with Episode 9 of Timeline of Fate, “Time Breakers: Fatal Fixers.” It adds Super Epic Time Shadow Cookie, Epic Pulpo Cookie, and a new Legendary costume for Silent Salt Cookie. And you can also expect some fresh Cookie Run Kingdom codes as well with that update.

So, are you entering the world of CookieRun: Crumble to enjoy the first major update? Which feature are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments.