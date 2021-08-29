When I watch a video on YouTube, I love to go through the comments to check out what the internet thinks about the content. Furthermore, many users point out some pretty cool easter eggs or parts of the video that you might have missed using timestamps. Now, although YouTube allows creators to break their videos into chapters, the company did not add any feature to check out the timestamped comments of other users in a video. Enter, Tempus!

Tempus is a nifty, free-to-use Chrome extension that lets users manage and scroll through all the timestamped comments on YouTube videos. While watching a video on YouTube, the tool automatically gathers all the comments, detects the ones that have timestamps of the video you are watching, and displays them at the right side of your window like a live chat replay.

Furthermore, Tempus adds dedicated markers for the timestamps on the seek bar of the video – much like SoundCloud. So, you can scrub through all the points of the video that have been mentioned in the comments section in the video itself.

The tool is an open-source project on a GitHub repository. So, if you are a developer, you can use the resource and modify it as per your needs. Speaking of modification, the tool also lets you choose the size and color of the markers that appear on the seek bar of YouTube videos.

I used Tempus by adding it from the Chrome Web Store and it worked perfectly fine for me. So, if you want this nifty tool to scroll through timestamped user comments on your YouTube videos, I would recommend you add it to your browser from the corresponding link right now.