Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to Play the Second Lead in Avengers Doomsday: Report

Thor in Marvel
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • According to new reports, Chris Hemsworth's Thor will have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday.
  • The update comes from The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, where it is being claimed that Thor would be the second in lead for Avengers Doomsday.
  • As of now, there is no confirmation from Marvel regarding these claims.

Marvel is moving full steam ahead with its theatrical releases, and while the world is currently locked in on the buzz around Fantastic Four: First Steps, a fresh update about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has quietly sparked some serious hype. Turns out, The God of Thunder isn’t stepping away from the action just yet. According to the latest update, Hemsworth’s Thor is set to have a major, possibly even leading, role in Avengers: Doomsday, and here’s everything you should know about it.

Chris Hemsworth the ‘THOR: Love and Thunder’ World Premiere
Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock

This report comes via The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, which claims that Thor will have a major role and appear as the “second in lead” in Avengers: Doomsday. However, it’s worth pointing out that, as of now, this update is still very much a rumor, so it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.

That said, it does line up with previous reports suggesting that Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards will be leading the Avengers in Doomsday, and if this pans out, it looks like the stretchy genius is getting a pretty solid second-in-command in the form of the God of Thunder himself. So, with that being said, do you think that this team-up would work out? Let us know in the comments.

