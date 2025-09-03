ChatGPT Down: Users Report ChatGPT Is Not Responding

Users across the globe are reporting that ChatGPT is down and it’s not working at the moment. Many users report that ChatGPT is not responding. On Downdetector, more than 500 users have reported that ChatGPT is having issues.

OpenAI’s official status page has been updated and it mentions that ChatGPT is “Not Displaying Responses.” OpenAI says the company is investigating the issue for the listed services. From the looks of it, ChatGPT is affected across its mobile and desktop apps. Meanwhile, you can check out some ChatGPT alternatives while the service is fixed.

Tibor Blaho, an AI reverse engineer says that some ChatGPT JavaScript assets are failing to load from the CDN which is causing the issue. To fix the ChatGPT issue right now, you can press the “F12” key in your browser, move to the “Network” tab, turn on “Disable Cache”, and reload ChatGPT. This should fix the issue for now.

As of 4:51 am PDT, OpenAI says the issue has been resolved and now the company is monitoring the fix. Here is OpenAI’s timeline of the ChatGPT outage:

September 3, 3:10 am PDT: We are investigating the issue for the listed services.

September 3, 3:50 am PDT: We are investigating the root cause.

September 3, 4:13 am PDT: We have identified the root cause and are working to resolve it.

September 3, 4:51 am PDT: This is now mitigated and we keep monitoring.

The story is developing…