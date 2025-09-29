Blue Lock Season 3 and a Live-Action Movie Announced

When Blue Lock season 2 premiered last year, it faced significant criticism regarding the decline in animation quality compared to season 1. Nevertheless, the second season ended on a high note with some great episodes back-to-back, which excited fans to wait for another season. Following a long wait, we finally have some news regarding Blue Lock season 3 from the author Muneyuki Kaneshiro at the Blue Lock Egoist Fest 2025 event.

Everyone continued to question the future of the Blue Lock anime after the decline in quality in season 2. However, Author Muneyuki Kaneshiro brushes off the doubts as he revealed that Blue Lock season 3 has officially entered production at the Blue Lock Egoist Fest 2025 event. As the new season has just been confirmed to be in production, we will have to wait a little longer to know about the official release window/date of Blue Lock season 3

Image Credit: X/@BLUELOCK_PR

Author Muneyuki Kaneshiro promised the new season will be well-made as the production staff are going all in with their egos in full swing. You can read his comment here:

A sequel has been decided!!! Yes… Thank you, Egoist production team…! Kiyoshi and all of us are starting anew from here! We’ll be making it with ego in full swing, eyes rolling, tongues hanging out, so get the hell ready and wait for it!

Manga artist Yusuke Nomura confirmed that the new season will adapt the Neo Egoist League Arc, and fans can get ready to watch the debut of overseas players in the upcoming arc:

It’s finally been announced! A new anime series!! The ‘Neo Egoist League’ is finally being adapted into visuals. Please look forward to the appearances of those overseas players, who are even more eccentric than the Blue Lock crew!!

A New Blue Lock Live-Action Movie Announced for 2026

In addition to the Blue Lock season 3 announcement, it has been announced that a new Blue Lock live-action movie is in the works and scheduled for a Summer 2026 premiere around the 2026 World Cup time. Credeus, the production company behind Golden Kamuy, Kingdom, and the latest Sakamoto Live-Action movie, will be producing the Blue Lock live-action movie.

Image Credit: X/@BLUELOCK_WM

Author Muneyuki teased about who will get to play the fan-favorite roles in the Blue Lock live-action movie.

The real Blue Lock is about to begin! Who will play Isagi!? What about Barou!? Nagi!? The Blue Lock Man!? Natto!? There are so many things to be curious about, an unprecedentedly ego-driven production team is pouring their love into making ‘Blue Lock’! Stay tuned for more updates!

On the other hand, Yusuke Nomara shared about the casting and production meetings for the live-action movie:

Blue Lock’ is surprisingly being adapted into a live-action movie! We’re having stimulating meetings day after day with the production team, who are egoists even hotter than us and also meticulous. What kind of chemical reaction ‘Blue Lock’ × live-action will produce, please look forward to it!!

According to the latest reports, the Blue Lock manga has also reached a new milestone of 50 million copies in circulation. With all the new projects, the Blue Lock series is set to dominate all the platforms. In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates about the third season and the live-action movie.