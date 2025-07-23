Battlefield 6 Reveal Trailer Premieres Later This Week

After months of speculation, EA has confirmed that the next installment of Battlefield is real, and it’s almost here. The official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6, the latest entry for the long-running FPS franchise, will premiere on July 24, 2025. According to EA, this will mark the first major step into a “new era” for the series.

The game’s title was confirmed across EA’s social channels, and a teaser already has thousands of fans flooding the YouTube premiere waiting room. The key art shows four faceless soldiers overlooking a burning city, which fans believe hints at the return of the classic Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon classes. A crumbling bridge that looks similar to the Brooklyn Bridge also teases a possible New York setting, or at least a war-torn urban map surrounded by water.

How to Watch Battlefield 6 Reveal Trailer

Want to watch the reveal trailer as soon as it drops? Well, you can join the waiting room alongside thousands of players right now. Queue up for the reveal trailer premiere here:

Battlefield 6 has been slowly coming into focus over the past few months through a wave of leaks, community tests, and sneak peeks from Battlefield Labs. An open beta is also in the pipeline with no confirmed dates out yet. EA says players will be able to test both open and class-locked weapon systems in the beta, hinting at flexible gameplay setups.

This reveal follows EA’s recent restructuring of its development studios. Under the Battlefield Studios label, EA combined talent from DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect. All four teams are working together on Battlefield 6. Insiders described this as a mix between Battlefield 3 and 4, with modern systems and a rumored battle royale mode.

Battlefield fanbase is desperate for a win after 2042, and July 24 may be the start of a major comeback. Are your eyes on the Battlefield 6 reveal? Let us know in the comments.