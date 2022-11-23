Home News Asus AIO A3 Series with 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
asus aio a3402 pc launched

Asus AIO A3 Series with 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India

author-Vanshika MalhotraVanshika Malhotra -
asus aio a3402 pc launched

Asus has launched the new AIO A3 series in India. The new All-in-One A3202 and A3402 desktops come with the 12th Gen Intel CPU, Dolby Atmos support, the new advanced bass-reflex design, and more. Read on to know about their price, features, and specs.

Asus A3402: Specs and Features

The All-in-One ASUS A3402 desktop comes with a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS LCD NanoEdge display with 100% sRGB, 88% screen-to-body ratio, and 250 nits of brightness. The anti-glare display also comes in a touch-screen variant. The display comes with ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies for natural color reproduction.

Asus AIO A3402 desktop

It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235G7 chip with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage with an additional 2.5-inch storage slot. For the audio part, the desktop comes with 2 3W stereo speakers with 2.7x larger audio chambers. The advanced bass-reflex design helps deliver an enhanced bass design. It gets the ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology with Dolby Atmos.

I/O port options include 3 Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) ports, 2 Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) ports, a USB 2.0 port, 2 HDMI ports, (in and out), an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, and a DC-in. The AIO A3402 also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, a 720p web camera, a wireless mouse, and a wireless keyboard. Furthermore, it gets a 90Wh battery and runs Windows 11.

Asus A3202: Specs and Features

The Asus A3202 AIO desktop is similar to the A3402, except for some changes. It comes with a smaller 21.5-inch LCD display with support for ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies. The device also comes in 2 processor variants: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235G7 and Core i3-1215G7.

Asus AIO A3202

Other than this, the port options, RAM, storage, audio, and more options remain the same. The A3202 also comes with a 720p front camera.

Price and Availability

The Asus AIO A3402 starts at Rs 65,990 while the AIO A3202 has a starting retail price of Rs 54,990. Both desktops are available via the ASUS e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores. The A3202 will soon be up for grabs via Flipkart and Amazon India.

The Asus AIO A3 series comes in white and black colors.

Leave a Reply