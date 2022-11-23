Asus AIO A3 Series with 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched in India

Asus has launched the new AIO A3 series in India. The new All-in-One A3202 and A3402 desktops come with the 12th Gen Intel CPU, Dolby Atmos support, the new advanced bass-reflex design, and more. Read on to know about their price, features, and specs.

Asus A3402: Specs and Features

The All-in-One ASUS A3402 desktop comes with a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS LCD NanoEdge display with 100% sRGB, 88% screen-to-body ratio, and 250 nits of brightness. The anti-glare display also comes in a touch-screen variant. The display comes with ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies for natural color reproduction.

It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235G7 chip with up to Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage with an additional 2.5-inch storage slot. For the audio part, the desktop comes with 2 3W stereo speakers with 2.7x larger audio chambers. The advanced bass-reflex design helps deliver an enhanced bass design. It gets the ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology with Dolby Atmos.

I/O port options include 3 Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1) ports, 2 Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) ports, a USB 2.0 port, 2 HDMI ports, (in and out), an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, and a DC-in. The AIO A3402 also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, a 720p web camera, a wireless mouse, and a wireless keyboard. Furthermore, it gets a 90Wh battery and runs Windows 11.

Asus A3202: Specs and Features

The Asus A3202 AIO desktop is similar to the A3402, except for some changes. It comes with a smaller 21.5-inch LCD display with support for ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life technologies. The device also comes in 2 processor variants: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235G7 and Core i3-1215G7.

Other than this, the port options, RAM, storage, audio, and more options remain the same. The A3202 also comes with a 720p front camera.

Price and Availability

The Asus AIO A3402 starts at Rs 65,990 while the AIO A3202 has a starting retail price of Rs 54,990. Both desktops are available via the ASUS e-shop & ASUS Exclusive Stores. The A3202 will soon be up for grabs via Flipkart and Amazon India.

The Asus AIO A3 series comes in white and black colors.