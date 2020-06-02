Google postponed its online Android 11 Beta Show due to the ongoing protests in the US earlier last week. It was scheduled for 3rd June but with the timely announcement, we knew not to expect a beta release this week. However, Google seems to have made an error and pushed out the Android 11 beta update to some Pixel users.

The company started rolling out the June security patch yesterday, with a boatload of new features. Some users, however, received more than just the latest security patch. First reported by XDA’s Mishaal Rahman, at least two Pixel 4XL users have received the Android 11 beta update.

These users were part of the Android beta program and have received an OTA update for the first beta release. It carries the build number RPB1.200504.018 but is not the final build that’s will roll out to Pixel users soon. The update weighs in at 736MB, as you can see in the screenshot below.

Google is yet to comment on the botched Android 11 beta rollout but let’s take a quick look at some of the features that have been spotted in this build. No major UI changes were observed, except for three new icon styles namely Vessel, Tapered Rect, Pebble. You can enable the media player to show up in the quick settings menu, as spotted in one of the developer builds. Android 11 has a dedicated ‘media resumption’ developer setting for it.

Also, Android 11 will also let users customize the power menu to include their Google Pay cards and smart home controls. The design has been floating on the Internet for months now and it seems like Google is really making it easy to access these features. There’s several other minor changes onboard but let’s wait for the official beta rollout to test them out ourselves.