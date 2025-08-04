Akane-Banashi Anime Adaptation Announced; Slated to Release in 2026

In a new era of shonen dominated by action-heavy titles such as Gachiakuta, Sakamato Days, etc, Takamasa Moue and Yuuki Suenaga’s Akane-banashi quickly emerged as one of the fan-favorite shonen manga with its intriguing drama. Everyone has been waiting for the news of the anime adaptation of Akane-banashi for years. After captivating manga readers for over three years, Akane-banashi is heading to the animeverse with the much-awaited anime adaptation from Studio Zexcs.

After a long wait filled with endless rumors, the Akane-banashi anime has officially been confirmed to be in production at Studio Zexcs. A new teaser for the Akane-banashi anime was also released today, and the anime is all set to premiere in 2026. You can view the official announcement and the teaser in the X post below:

Anna Nagase is confirmed to portray the lead role of Akane Osaki. Moreover, Takuya Eguchi will voice Karashi Nerimaya, and Takahashi Rie is set to lend his voice for Hikaru Koragi. If you are looking for the staff information in charge of the Akane-banashi anime production, it is as follows:

Director: Ayumu Watanabe (known for Komi Can’t Communicate, Summertime Render, and many more)

(known for Komi Can’t Communicate, Summertime Render, and many more) Deputy Director: Yu Harima

Character Design and Chief Animation Director: Kii Tanaka (known for Kaguya Sama: Love is War, Zom 100, etc)

(known for Kaguya Sama: Love is War, Zom 100, etc) Series Composition: Michihiro Tsuchiya (known for FMAB, Major, and many more)

(known for FMAB, Major, and many more) Music: Akio Izutsu (known for Phi-Brain series and Genius Party)

(known for Phi-Brain series and Genius Party) Rakugo Supervision: Kikuhiko Hayashiya

Animation: Studio Zexcs (known for Bakuten, Kase-san Morning Glories, etc)

Curious about the plot of the upcoming Akane-banashi anime? Here is the official synopsis of Akane-banashi, according to Viz Media:

Akane unintentionally stirs up a scandal when she’s discovered taking informal lessons from her father’s former teacher, Shiguma Arakawa. And she’s about to make even bigger waves because she is about to begin her first steps in climbing the ranks of a rakugo performer from zenza opening act to shin’uchi headliner is exchanging her secret lessons for formal training.

Furthermore, she’ll still have to finish high school and navigate her relationship with Shiguma’s existing apprentices, all while learning that becoming a stellar rakugoka takes much more than just being good at performing!

As you can see, this isn’t a typical shonen anime as it is all set to win the hearts of fans with its artistic performance. That said, are you excited to catch the Akane-banashi anime next year? Let us know your thoughts about the anime announcement below.