Crimson Desert May Get a Special AMD FSR Update at Launch, Leaks Suggest

With the launch of Crimson Desert fast-approaching, NVIDIA has already released a Game Ready Driver that offers day-one support for the title, including full DLSS 4 capabilities with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 GPUs. The driver also grants access to DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution powered by NVIDIA’s new Transformer model.

Naturally, it is AMD’s turn to follow suit with a similar update ahead of Crimson Desert’s March 19 release. But according to leaks circulating online, the chipmaker could be preparing a more significant featureset upgrade to coincide with the game’s launch and deliver the best day-one experience possible.

AMD FSR 4.1 Rumored to Release Alongside Crimson Desert

As uncovered by the r/radeon subreddit, a new FSR 4.1 DLL file popped up on AMD’s download/CDN endpoint. Dated March 2, the file’s version read 2.2.0.1328, meaning it was significantly newer than the previously leaked 2.1.0.968. On digging further, users found a new file dated March 12, which is an indication that AMD could be gearing up for the official release of FSR 4.1.

Image Credit: Reddit (r/radeon)

After realizing its error, the company scrubbed these DLL files from its servers, although users had already copied them, and some have even begun testing the upgrade on games such as Stalker 2. You can easily find download links for the DLL files in the comments under the Reddit post.

As for how this links back to Crimson Desert, there’s no definitive proof that the release of FSR 4.1 will line up with the game’s release. In fact, the whole idea is rooted purely in speculation. The only fact lending it a tinge of credibility is the game’s offical partnership with AMD, which will see the integration of FSR Redstone features in Pearl Abyss’s title.

Given the sheer amount of anticipation surrounding the game’s release, it would be a perfect showcase for FSR 4.1’s capabilities. So, releasing it alongside Crimson Desert certainly makes sense from a marketing standpoint. However, no official details on the matter have been revealed yet, so we recommend taking these leaks with a grain of salt.

We’ll be sure to update this article if this story develops. Until then, be sure to check out the Crimson Desert PC requirements to prepare for launch.