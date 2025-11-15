Zombieland 3 Could Finally Arrive in 2029, Says Ruben Fleischer

In case you aren’t aware, Ruben Fleischer, the director of the newly released Now You See Me 3 (review), is the same person who directed the fan-favorite Zombieland movies back in the past. Ruben kicked off his directing career on a high note with his 2009 zombie comedy movie. Then, Ruben came up with a sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, a decade later. Fans have been waiting to hear more about whether a third installment in the Zombieland franchise will ever happen for a long time. We no longer have to wait, as the director has finally opened up about his plans for Zombieland 3.

Image Credits: Amazon

In an interview with Deadline, Director Ruben Fleischer has revealed that he hopes to do a Zombieland in 2029. The gap between the first two installments was also 10 years, and we can expect to return to a zombie-plagued United States in 2029 if everything goes well, according to the director:

I’m hoping that we’ll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029. We’re starting to talk about that because the first one was 2009, and then we did the second one in 2019, and we kind of left that one all saying, “We’ll see you in 10 years.” That’s coming up now, and so we’re starting to figure that out, so I’m hoping that’ll come together.

Ruben Fleischer is rumored to be directing the movie adaptation of the popular video game, Jak and Daxter. So, we have to patiently wait and see when Ruben can return to direct the most-awaited Zombieland threequel.

We still have a long way to go before the production of Zombieland 3 commences. That said, do you want a Zombieland 3 or do you think the franchise has already ended on a good note? Let us know in the comments below.