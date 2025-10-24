When Does the Grow a Garden Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Event Start?

Throughout October, Grow a Garden provided us with back-to-back spooky updates, introducing new shops, events, quests, and, of course, the Halloween-themed pets, seeds, and gears. And, this time, the developers of Grow a Garden have teamed up with Glass Animals for a collaboration Jandel admin abuse event. Glass Animals is a popular rock band best known for their banger song, ‘Heat Waves‘, which dominated the Spotify charts during the quarantine era.

Alongside the Admin Abuse event, the Ghoul Garden event is expanding this week with a ton of new features. So, here’s all you need to know about the Grow a Garden Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse event, along with the Ghoul Garden 3 update.

Grow a Garden Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Release Time

The Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse event officially starts on October 25, 2025, at 6:15 AM PT. The game developers have confirmed that Dave from Glass Animals will be joining this event for a special weekend performance. Players will be able to see an exclusive performance of the “Vampire Bat” song by none other than Dave himself.

So, make sure that you get inside the game a few minutes before the event starts officially. This is due to the Roblox servers facing a common lagging issue before any update, causing players to get kicked out. If you belong to a different region and time zone, here is the list that you can refer to know the release date and time of the update:

US (East) : October 25 at 9:15 AM ET

: October 25 at 9:15 AM ET Brazil : October 25 at 10:15 AM BRT

: October 25 at 10:15 AM BRT Europe : October 25 at 3:15 PM CET

: October 25 at 3:15 PM CET Russia : October 25 at 4:15 PM MSK

: October 25 at 4:15 PM MSK India : October 25 at 6:45 PM IST

: October 25 at 6:45 PM IST Philippines : October 25 at 9:15 PM Manila Time

: October 25 at 9:15 PM Manila Time China : October 25 at 8:15 PM CST

: October 25 at 8:15 PM CST Japan : October 25 at 10:15 PM JST

: October 25 at 10:15 PM JST Australia : October 26 at 12:15 AM AEDT

: October 26 at 12:15 AM AEDT New Zealand: October 26 at 2:15 AM NZDT

Grow a Garden Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse Countdown Timer

Although the countdown timer for the new update is shown below the in-game shop on the same day of the update, you might not get a clear idea of the Admin Abuse event. So, bookmark this page right now, as you can simply click on it to check the Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse event timer given below.

Grow a Garden Jandel x Glass Animals Admin Abuse

What to Expect from Grow a Garden x Glass Animals Admin Abuse?

Jandel’s guest interview

Glass Animals live concert

New mutations and weather events

The key highlight of the Grow a Garden Jandel x Glass Animals admin abuse event is the special guest appearance. This time, Dave from the popular band will appear. You can expect a similar interview to the one we already got during the Travice Kelce event. So, you can expect a lot of talk on music and Roblox.

But that’s not all. A live performance of the song Vampire Bat will happen during the admin abuse. Yes, this will be Grow a Garden’s first in-game live concert. You can expect a lot of freebies to be given away during the event.

So, do make sure you join the game before the Admin Abuse event starts to get some brand-new mutations and experience new weather events as always. You might even expect a short quest to receive exclusive mutations, as seen in the past Admin War update and Travice Kelce Takeover event.

After the event, the next Grow a Garden update will arrive, which is the Ghoul Garden 3. The update will bring new event expansion to the Halloween theme on Grow a Garden.