When Does Fortnite Laufey Skin Come Out? Release Date Revealed

With the Chappell Roan festivities in the Fortnite Festival mode nearing its end, Epic Games has pulled back the curtain on the next Festival Icon. The developers have announced that a Fortnite Laufey skin, along with a whole Fortnite Festival season themed around her, is on their way. If you’re a fan of Laufey and want to learn more about the Fortnite Laufey collaboration, here’s everything you need to know.

The Fortnite Laufey skin will release on April 16, 2026, along with the release of the next Fortnite update, patch 40.20. This update will introduce the next Fortnite Festival Season 14, with Laufey taking centre stage as the headliner.

The announcement for the Fortnite Laufey skin came from the game’s official X account, where they shared a promotional video with Laufey trying out different outfits while Peely provided feedback.

Much like previous Icon skins like the Fortnite Chappell Roan collaboration, Laufey is expected to receive two unique outfits. One of these outfits will be included in the next iteration of the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, while another will be made available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Music Pass variant is expected to be more stylised along the lines of Laufey’s signature stage presence and overall aesthetic.

Epic Games is still keeping details regarding the Fortnite Laufey skin under wraps. However, given her inclusion in the Festival Pass, players can expect to see themed emotes, instruments, and Jam Tracks inspired by the Icelandic-Chinese star to be featured in Fortnite Festival Season 14.

When it comes to the Item Shop variant of the Fortnite Laufey skin, the outfit will likely follow the standard Icon Series pricing, allowing players to purchase the standalone outfit for around 1,500 V-Bucks, with a bundle costing around 2,500 – 3,200 V-Bucks.

This Item Shop variant of the Fortnite Laufey skin is expected to stick around the store for a while (up to 30 days), but it will not be permanent. As such, if you have been saving your Fortnite V-Bucks and are a fan of Laufey, April 16 is the day for you to splurge on your favourite artist’s debut in the Fortnite universe.

Are you excited about Laufey as the next Icon for Fortnite Festival? Tell us in the comments below!