Tom Cruise Says There Are Plans for Top Gun 3 and a Sequel to ‘Days of Thunder’

Tom Cruise is back at death-defying stunts with Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, and while fans are super hyped for the upcoming flick, Tom Cruise has yet again given fans something to crash out over. In a recent update, Tom Cruise has potentially confirmed that there will be a Top Gun 3 after the successful run of Top Gun: Maverick.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures (via YouTube/Paramount Pictures, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, Tom Cruise engaged in an interview with the Today Show Australia, where he was mainly asked about his experience while making the brand new Mission: Impossible movie. Cruise talked about all the things that make this movie a wonderful experience for fans and the amount of time he has given to this franchise. Finally, Tom was asked about the possibility of a Top Gun 3 shortly, to which he responded by revealing that talks are going on regarding the story for Top Gun 3. In his statement, Tom Cruise said-

“Yeah, we’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible. It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.” – Tom Cruise

While confirming the possibility of Top Gun 3, Tom has also revealed the potential sequel for his NASCAR movie, Days of Thunder, released in 1990, which in itself is quite exciting for his fans. So, it seems that even though Tom might have cruised away from the Mission: Impossible movies, there is still a lot to look forward to from the actor. So, let’s wait and see what the future holds while we bring you all the updates we get our hands on!