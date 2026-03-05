The Wild Robot Escapes, Sequel to Be Directed by Troy Quane and Heidi Jo Gilbert

When we talk about animated movies, The Wild Robot was easily the highlight of 2024, and it would easily go down as one of the most influential and popular animated movies of all time. Now, looking at the success and love received by the movie, DreamWorks is moving forward with a sequel to The Wild Robot titled “The Wild Robot Escapes,” based on the second book in the series by author Peter Brown. DreamWorks has tapped Troy Quane and Heidi Jo Gilbert to direct the animated movie, and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Everything We Know About the Wild Robot Sequel

Image Credit: Dreamworks Animation (via X/@Dreamworks)

As mentioned above, the sequel to The Wild Robot is titled “The Wild Robot Escapes” and will be directed by Troy Quane and co-directed by Heidi Jo Gilbert. Previously, the original movie was directed by Chris Sanders, but this time, the director behind the Oscar-nominated “Nimona” will take charge of the sequel. Jeff Hermann, the producer of the first movie, will be returning for The Wild Robot Escapes.

The creation of this sequel does not come as a surprise because The Wild Robot managed to win Best Animated Feature at the Critics’ Choice Awards, four awards from the Visual Effects Society. The Wild Robot also got the Producer Guild Award for Best Animated Feature, and these are just a few; other than these awards, the movie has around 100 awards from various guilds, critics, and organisations around the world. Moreover, in 2024, it is one of the best animated movies and is also ranked the number 1 animated movie of the year in 2024.

As of now, details regarding the movie are rather scarce since it is in very early production, but as soon as we have more details regarding the upcoming movie, we will fill you guys in with every detail. Dreamworks is yet to announce a tentative release date as well, so currently, all we know is that the movie will be made, and other than that, we are completely in the dark.