‘The Long Walk’ Treadmill Screening: Meet the New ‘Squid Game’ for Fitness Fans

The Long Walk is one of Stephen King’s finest pieces of work, which is finally making its way to the big screen this year. King is recognized for crafting some of the most unique horror stories, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that The Long Walk is one among them. However, there is a catch for those who will get to experience it in the early screenings, getting popular as ‘The Long Walk Treadmill screening’.

The Long Walk revolves around 50 boys, who must participate in a walking contest. The concept may sound straightforward, but in reality, it is much more twisted than one might imagine. The competition’s rules suggest that contestants don’t have the option to stop. If any participant is unable to maintain a speed of 3 mph, they are given a warning for the first two instances. The third time anyone fails to maintain the standard speed, they are eliminated; in short, they are dead.

Considering the rules of the movie, The Culver Theatre decided to host the early screenings of the movie in the most intriguing manner. Moviegoers will have to step on treadmills placed in front of the screen. As the tension for the characters rises in the film, the speed for the viewers will go up from 3 mph to 5 mph. And if anyone fails to catch up, they will have to leave the theatre instantly.

However, those participating in The Long Walk treadmill early screening test must be over 18 years old. Additionally, the eligible candidates will undergo some health screenings to ensure that they are healthy enough to step on treadmills. Apart from that, the medical staff will be present on-site, and there will be some rest breaks for the participants as well. The ones who can make it to the last will be awarded with a commemorative “Walker” badge at the end.

While the event is creating hype around the movie, it’s also gaining some negativity as casual viewers perceive it as an insensitive marketing stunt that might put the participants at risk.