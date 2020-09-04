Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, the game’s publisher, Tencent Games, says it wants to work with the Indian government to revoke the decision. In a statement on Thursday, the Chinese tech giant said that it takes data privacy of its users very seriously, and is engaging with Indian authorities to ensure the continued availability of its apps and services in the country.

The developments come two days after the Indian government banned 118 apps and games, mostly from Chinese companies, citing national security concerns. In an official statement declaring the ban, the government claimed that the apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order”. Some of the other major games also banned alongside PUBG Mobile include, ‘Rise of Kingdoms’, ‘Art of Conquest’, ‘Arena of Valor’ and more.

Overturning the PUBG Mobile ban in India is of paramount importance to Tencent, which has lost $34 billion in market-cap in the two days since the Indian government announced its decision. According to Business Insider, this is the second biggest dip in Tencent’s valuation since the company lost $66 billion last month after the US president, Donald Trump, banned WeChat.

Meanwhile, the latest directive is part of the Modi government’s continued crackdown on Chinese apps and services following deadly skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops over disputed territory in Ladakh earlier this year. Having banned at least 59 apps and games, including TikTok, back in July, the government issued a similar directive against Chinese search engine, Baidu, and micro-blogging site, Weibo, last month. It will be interesting to see if the government is planning to ban any more apps going forward.