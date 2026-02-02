The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Out: The Cast Shines With the Same Chemistry

The Devil Wears Prada is all set to return with its much-awaited sequel. The 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt is still considered one of the best movies about fashion. So, it’s no wonder that fans were extremely thrilled that a sequel to the critically-acclaimed movie is in production. Well, after a lot of updates around the production, we finally have the first official trailer for the upcoming film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Gets First Official Trailer

After a long wait, we finally have the first trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2. And let me tell you, it’s oozing so much fashion and aura that you’ll get even more thrilled to see the upcoming sequel. The dynamic trio, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. reunites in the trailer. Here you go, take a look at the fantastic trailer yourself:

Of course, it’s extremely exciting to see the fantastic cast reunite after all these years. But it’s more thrilling to see the cast maintain the same, if not better, chemistry with each other as in the 2006 film. The part where Miranda Priestly fails to recognize Andrea Sachs is surely the trailer’s highlight. On top of that, the flamboyant entry of Emily Charlton in the final sequence leaves us wanting more.

Honestly, the 2006 Devil Wears Prada was a trend-setter for many reasons, especially for its timeless fashion. And now, we expect the same type of story from the upcoming movie. And of course, we all know that performances from the cast will be great as ever. And if the movie actually holds on the box office and surpasses fans’ expectations, who knows? Maybe the studio will announce a third movie.

Regardless, a third movie is only a dream, and for now, we have The Devil Wears Prada 2 to look forward to, which is set to release on May 1, 2026.