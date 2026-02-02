Michael Trailer Released: Brings The King of Pop Back To Life

No matter your age group, if there’s one man whose name you would have most definitely heard, it has to be Michael Jackson. However, even though the biggest pop star the world has ever known, his life was significantly cut short. Now, while the King of Pop rests in peace, we have a biopic featuring none other than his nephew Jaafar Jackson playing Michael, and now, after a mind-blowing teaser, we finally have a new full-length trailer for Michael movie, and here’s all you need to know about it.

What Did We See in the New Trailer of Michael

The new trailer of Michael has just been released, and looking at it, the plot of this movie is pretty straightforward. We get to see the struggle, as well as the story of the rise of Michael Jackson, and honestly, looking at the acting done by Jaafar Jackson as Michael, it almost feels like it’s none other than Jackson himself. Moreover, the cinematography and the color grading done on this movie gives a classic 90’s vibe which sits right with the story Michael is trying to tell.

We get to see almost the entire cast of the movie in this trailer and while it gives us the idea of what this movie is going to show us, the clip is tailored together rather fantastically not letting everything it has to offer slide.

Michael is set to release on April 24, 2026 and honestly, I might be most excited for this one release this year because there are a lot of versions to his story, and now all that’s left to see is, which version of it, this movie brings to life.