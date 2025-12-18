New Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Clip Shows Will’s Powers Have Leveled the Playing Field

Stranger Things Season 5 is right now the hot topic all across the internet. While the wait for more episodes is rather painful, Netflix keeps poking us with clips that provide us with some insight into what we might get to see. A new clip for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 has surfaced online, and based on the conversation we get to see there, it looks like the upcoming set of episodes will bring us a much more action-packed experience as compared to the first one. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we have at hand from Netflix.

New Clip for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Points Towards an Upcoming War

Recently, the Duffer Brothers appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they spoke about the process of creating the new season, as well as their overall experience. Moreover, they also displayed the new Stranger Things Funko Pop collection, and the talk show concluded with an exclusive clip from Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2. The clip shows us Joyce Byers addressing everyone who has just survived the Demogorgon attack.

We see her coming up with a plan in light of Will’s newfound powers to take down Vecna. According to her plan, Will could tap into the hive mind, and this time around, instead of going after the Demogorgons, he could attack Vecna directly. While this plan might not work and get rejected, as the scene progresses in the series, this points towards a major plot point we could witness in the upcoming episodes.

Will’s powers have now somewhat leveled the playing field between our protagonists and Vecna. Moreover, now our heroes have two superpowered individuals on their side, which could prove to be a big advantage. With this, there is a good chance that we could see the beginning of a war in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, where our heroes attack Vecna headfirst instead of trying to avoid facing him. So, let’s wait and see what the next set of episodes brings us as Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 releases on December 25, 2025.