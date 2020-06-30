Popular music streaming service, Spotify, is going to roll out real time lyrics in 26 markets across the world. With this feature, users in the 26 markets will get access to real time lyrics in sync with their music.

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to bring this feature to its platform. The company has been testing real time lyrics in partnership with Musixmatch since November last year. With this feature , users will be able to see lyrics with songs. Moreover, the lyrics will be presented in the song’s language. Users will be able to access it by tapping on ‘Lyrics’ at the bottom of the now playing screen in the app.

Markets Getting Real Time Lyrics Support in Spotify

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Mexico

Peru

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

El Salvador

Uruguay

Vietnam

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Taiwan

Singapore

Hong Kong

According to Spotify, the feature will go live starting at 10am EST today. That’s 7:30pm IST, so you can expect to see the feature show up on Spotify starting today evening. Spotify is available in 79 markets across the world. With this rollout, the service will have real time lyrics support in 27 markets globally. In case you’re wondering which market brings it to 27, Japan already had support for Spotify lyrics.

With this new feature, Spotify will join the likes of Prime Music, and Apple Music in offering real time lyrics in India.