Splinter Cell Animated Show Gets Spectacular First Trailer and an Official Release Date

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is one of the most popular stealth action-adventure video game franchises. Ever since 2002, the series has received several video games to expand on the journey of Sam Fisher, a highly trained agent. And now, it seems like our beloved Sam Fisher will step into the world of anime to get his story in front of even more people.

Titled Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the upcoming animated series, announced back in 2020, will see Liev Schreiber take on the role of Sam Fisher. Netflix released the first official trailer of the Splinter Cell show along with a release date. After a long wait, we now know that the series will premiere on the streaming platform on October 14, 2025.

In the official trailer, we can see an older version of Sam Fisher, who is tasked to put a stop to a global threat. However, this mission is somehow personal to Fisher, so the stakes will be even higher for the character. From music to animation, everything seems great in the official trailer. Also, it’s hard to look away when Sam Fisher is making his famous fancy moves to kill the enemies.

Regardless, the kind of “awesomeness” we saw in the trailer is expected, as Splinter Cell: Deathwatch comes from the writer of the John Wick series.

Recently, we have seen Netflix playing its hand on not one but several video game adaptations. This whole journey started with the Castlevania series, and more recently, the streaming giant delivered the powerful first season of the Devil May Cry animated series. And now, Netflix is set to try its luck with the Splinter Cell series.

Like Devil May Cry, Splinter Cell is a beloved video game franchise, so fans are indeed excited to see this version of Sam Fisher on our screens. Now, we just have to wait for a few more months to see if the series holds up to the reputation set by the video game franchise.