Sinners 2 Likely In Development

Taking place in 1932, Sinners was released theatrically on April 18, 2025. The supernatural horror film earned $341 million against the filming budget of $90 million at the box office and ended up as the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. The film came with a fascinating story that kept everyone hooked from the beginning to the end. So, it’s no wonder that fans who’ve watched the film in theatres wanted Sinners to become a franchise rather than a standalone film. Well, it seems like Sinners 2 might actually happen.

Sinners 2 Might Actually Be On The Cards

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures (X/@SinnersMovie)

Recently, a listing on Production Weekly hinted that a sequel to Sinners is in the works. While there’s no confirmation from the actors or the director on Sinners 2, the listing on Production Weekly has the community hopeful. Production Weekly is a reliable source to keep track of the development of upcoming movies and TV shows. The listing for the sequel sits proudly on the site along with the likes of Spider-Man 4, Stray House, Sunburn, and many more.

Of course, the possibility of Sinners getting a sequel is good news for fans, but the community should still await any official confirmation from the creators before getting their hopes too high.

This report obviously came as a surprise because initially, Ryan Coogler sort of shut down the idea of turning Sinners into a franchise. The director said in an interview with Ebony that he wanted Sinners to “feel like a full meal.” The director was clearly hinting that he doesn’t wish to work on the movie’s sequel; however, the success of the first film might have compelled Ryan to give the green light on Sinners 2.

If Sinners 2 is actually in the works, it will be a while before we see the sequel become a reality. That’s because the director is also working on other massive projects, such as Black Panther 3. Now, it remains to be seen where Sinners 2 will fit in Ryan’s timeline, if, of course, the sequel is actually happening.