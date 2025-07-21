Roblox Will Now Scan Your Child’s Face to Unlock Unfiltered Chat

Roblox has just pulled the most Skibidi move of 2025, as it is now letting teens unlock unfiltered chats by scanning their faces. The platform’s new Trusted Connections feature has gone live with a new age verification system and an unfiltered chat setup. However, the twist is that your kid might now have to take a selfie to DM their squad without filters. Yes, facial recognition is now part of the Roblox grind.

Roblox Brings Filter-Free Chatting for Users Above 13

The age verification feature is not just a random filter update like before. Roblox is launching a new facial-analysis system (via Persona) to verify whether a user is 13 years old or older. If you pass, congrats! You can slide into your friends’ chats without censorship.

If the age verification system does not work, it’s back to baby mode with filtered messages and no trusted connection privileges. So what does this mean?

Basically, Roblox has now renamed friends to Connections. Among those, you can mark certain friends as Trusted Connections. This new feature has been introduced to add positive interactions on the platform with fewer blurred lines. Only then can you unlock private, uncensored chats. But for that feature, both of you need to pass the age test or verify through a government ID.

Can Teens Add Adults in Roblox Trusted Connections?

If a teen wants to add an adult, they will need to scan a QR code or use Roblox’s contact importer to make sure they actually know the person. In short, Roblox isn’t letting you rizz random 40-year-olds, which, honestly, is fair.

Especially when, in recent times, the billion-dollar company came under fire for multiple child exploitation controversies. With the latest Roblox Hatch event controversy, it seems like the right time for a feature like this.

Ryan Ebanks, Principal Product Manager for Social Products at Roblox, said Trusted Connections is there to make chat and voice communication much freer with people you already know. He further added,

“This makes Roblox the only major platform that will require age verification, like facial age estimation in order to use private voice or unfiltered chat.”

Not everything is fun and games if you ask me. Okay, I’m all for safety. But a full-on selfie scan just to drop unfiltered chats feels wild. I get that Roblox wants to keep users from sliding into sketchy DMs off-platform, but at what cost? Giving your camera a full mugshot just to tell your homie ‘L + ratio’ seems extra.

Still, if you’re 13+ and tired of Roblox censoring “sus” or “skibidi,” this might be the golden ticket. And let’s be real, most teens already FaceTime while gaming. This just puts it under Roblox’s hood, with slightly more adult supervision.

If they add a feature that asks you to say “skibidi” into the camera for ID proof, I’m uninstalling. But what about the parents?

What Parents Need to Know About Trusted Connections

Don’t worry, parents, you can control whether your 14-year-old is safe on Roblox. Parents can now link their account with their teens’ to get a view of what their child is doing on Roblox. With permission, they can see both Connections and Trusted Connections.

Alongside that, parents can also check screen time and get alerts when their teen spends Robux or hits big transaction amounts. It’s like giving parents a behind-the-scenes pass to their teen’s Roblox life.

Roblox is extending the parental controls to make safety and privacy a more important part of their child’s gaming time. Just a simple dashboard connection will add parents to their teens’ Roblox home, making things much smoother to track.

Even though chats are unfiltered for trusted users, Roblox still monitors conversations for what it calls “critical harm.” That means grooming, exploitation, or anything truly off-limits will still get flagged, even in your most secret 1v1 squad chat.

So, yes, despite giving access to players for the unfiltered chat through Roblox face verification, Trusted Connections will still be monitored by the company. What are your thoughts on this new privacy update? Do you think this will nurture much positive communication on the platform? Share your opinions in the comments.